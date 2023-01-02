Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — More information on the investigation of an off-duty Cabell County sheriff's deputy who fatally struck a teenage girl with a patrol car Friday night is expected this week, police said.

The driver, identified Monday as Deputy Jeffrey Racer, struck 13-year-old Laney Hudson with his police vehicle, according to the West Virginia State Police.

