People gather at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street (U.S. 60) in Huntington on Sunday for a candlelight vigil after a 13-year-old girl was struck and killed there Friday by a vehicle driven by an off-duty Cabell County sheriff’s deputy.
People gather at the intersection of 5th Avenue and U.S. 60 on Sunday in Huntington for a candlelight vigil after a 13-year-old girl was struck and killed Friday night by a vehicle driven by a Cabell County sheriff's deputy.
People gather at the intersection of 5th Avenue and U.S. Rt. 60 for a candlelight vigil on Sunday after a 13-year-old girl was struck and killed Friday night by a vehicle driven by a Cabell County sheriff's deputy.
People gather at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street (U.S. 60) in Huntington on Sunday for a candlelight vigil after a 13-year-old girl was struck and killed there Friday by a vehicle driven by an off-duty Cabell County sheriff’s deputy.
RYAN FISCHER | HD Media
People gather at the intersection of 5th Avenue and U.S. 60 on Sunday in Huntington for a candlelight vigil after a 13-year-old girl was struck and killed Friday night by a vehicle driven by a Cabell County sheriff's deputy.
RYAN FISCHER | HD Media
People gather at the intersection of 5th Avenue and U.S. Rt. 60 for a candlelight vigil on Sunday after a 13-year-old girl was struck and killed Friday night by a vehicle driven by a Cabell County sheriff's deputy.