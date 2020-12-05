Total assessed value of property owned by public utilities statewide will drop in the 2021 tax year -- from $12.56 billion to $12.438 billion -- but members of the Board of Public Works were warned Friday that a more sizable drop will be coming in 2022.
That’s because assessments of public utility properties -- broadly defined under state law to include railroads, trucking companies, airlines and a variety of other businesses that operate in the state -- are assessed based on annual income and expenses, as well as the value of property they own.
Because tax assessments are calculated from appraisals conducted two years earlier -- tax year 2021 assessments are based on appraisals conducted in 2019 -- the 2022 tax year assessments will be based on income and expenses from this year, when many businesses have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We don’t know what the results will be with their income and expense items for 2020,” state Tax Commissioner Dale Steager told the board. “I would anticipate we’ll have a reduction with the pandemic.”
Leroy Barker, director of the Property Tax Division, said he anticipates railroads, which were effectively shut down for about six weeks early in the pandemic, and airlines, devastated by plunging demand for air travel, will be hardest hit.
He also said there has been a sharp drop-off in natural gas pipeline construction in 2020, after pipeline construction fueled a $1.37 billion jump in public utility property values for the current tax year.
“I’ve spoken to several companies that asked for relief this year because of the pandemic,” Barker told the board.
Gov. Jim Justice, who serves as chairman of the board, expressed concern that the impact of the downturn in valuations could carry over into the 2023 tax year, as the pandemic continues for at least part of 2021.
“We’re going to go pandemic, pandemic,” Justice said. “We’re in for a little bit of a bumpy road.”
“For two or three years, yes,” Barker responded.
Property taxes from public utilities account for about 17% of the $1.8 billion of total annual property tax collections statewide.
Under state law, utilities are broadly defined to include railroads; airlines and bus companies; telephone and cellphone providers; along with traditional utilities, including electric, natural gas, and water and sewer companies.
Tax officials initially set the tentative total assessed value of public utility properties for 2021 at $12.64 billion, but on appeal, backed off $202 million in assessments, primarily in costs for construction materials.