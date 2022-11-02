The State of West Virginia continued to exceed its tax revenue expectations last month.
The state took in $492.594 million in October, which exceeded the state’s estimates by $147.763 million, according to a report prepared for the Senate Finance Committee.
In total, the state has collected a little more than $2 billion in tax revenue so far this year.
October was the fourth month of fiscal year 2023, and it was the fourth month the state’s revenue report was the catalyst for an ongoing battle among Republican leaders about who would get to control that money.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, on Tuesday released a statement saying the latest revenue report was an indication the state was on good financial footing for tax reform.
“The surplus numbers tell the story: The time to give the families of West Virginia a tax cut is right now,” Blair said. “With another month of revenue over estimates, we continue building a reserve that can be used to ensure our counties will remain whole while we give needed tax relief to families and small- and medium-sized businesses.”
Blair and Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, have rejected callouts from Gov. Jim Justice to support any of his tax plans.
Justice’s two big tax plans have been to either cut the state’s personal income tax rate by 10% or give people a rebate check for their motor vehicle taxes. Both of those plans would be funded by the state’s revenue surplus.
The Senate leaders favor a plan of their own making.
Their plan requires West Virginia voters to adopt Amendment 2, which would allow the Legislature to affect taxes on business inventory, equipment and machinery, as well as personal property taxes on motor vehicles.
If the amendment is adopted, the Senate wants to eliminate those taxes, which support county and municipal governing entities, and reimburse the local governments with money from the revenue surplus.
Justice used part of COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday to again rail against the Senate’s plan, erroneously saying the Senate didn’t have a plan.
The Senate released its plan in July and updated it with proposed legislation in August.
Justice shared his concerns about the Senate’s plan taking local control away from county governments during his COVID-19 briefing.
“Why in the world are we giving up local control?” Justice asked. “Why are we doing that — local control and a guaranteed income stream?”
To-date the state has collected 44% of its total projected revenue for the fiscal year.
The higher-than-expected revenue largely was driven by an ongoing spike in natural gas and coal markets.
The state collected $69 million in severance taxes, $57 million more than the state estimated.
State leaders had estimated West Virginia would collect a total of $59.4 million in severance revenue all year. To-date the state has collected $341 million.
The state’s personal income tax accounted for $215.128 million of the $492 million the state collected last month. That exceeds the estimated revenue for the month by $45 million.
West Virginia also collected $123.486 million from the consumer and sales tax. The taxes collected in October account for sales made in the state in September.
The sales tax revenue was $21 million above the state’s projections.