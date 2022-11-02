Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The State of West Virginia continued to exceed its tax revenue expectations last month.

The state took in $492.594 million in October, which exceeded the state’s estimates by $147.763 million, according to a report prepared for the Senate Finance Committee.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

