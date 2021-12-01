Former state Supreme Court justice Margaret Workman was awarded a lifetime achievement award from the West Virginia Association for Justice on Wednesday.
Jonathan Mani, president of the association, presented awards to Workman, House of Delegates Chief of Staff Dan Greear, and Charleston attorney Kristina Thomas Whiteaker during a ceremony in the West Virginia Supreme Court chambers.
Greear was named the association’s public servant of the year, and Whiteaker, a former president of the association, was named the association’s member of the year.
Workman was presented with the Caplan Award, named for the late Justice Fred Caplan, who served on the state Supreme Court from 1962 to 1980.
Mani briefly described Workman’s lengthy legal career, including private practice and her involvement with the Association for Justice, previously known as the West Virginia Trial Lawyers Association. Workman served as a judge in Kanawha Circuit Court from 1981 to 1988, becoming just the second woman in the state to serve as a circuit judge.
In 1988, she became the first woman elected to the state Supreme Court.
“Justice Workman has shattered glass ceilings,” Mani said Wednesday.
She left the Supreme Court in 2000, was reelected to the court in 2008 and didn’t seek reelection in 2020.
Workman said she holds the award among the higher honors she’s received because of the work the Association does to uphold rights and protections for consumers, the environment, the right to a fair trial and education.
“As a circuit judge then as a Supreme Court justice, I tried really hard to be fair and to always live up to the highest standards of integrity,” Workman said. “Receiving this award is really meaningful to me.”
Mani commending Greear for keeping stakeholders informed throughout the legislative process, and his work in finding balance on legislative and legal issues.
“That’s such an important part of the process, to have dialogue even on places where we disagree to make sure we understand where each other is coming from,” Greear said during the ceremony. “It ends up with a better product.”
Greear worked as chief counsel in the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office from 2013-2014 after working in private practice. He became chief of staff in the House of Delegates in 2014, and served as a Kanawha Circuit judge in 2018 before returning to the House.
Mani presented Whiteaker with the Stanley Preiser Member of the Year award, named for the late Charleston attorney Stanley Preiser, who founded the association in 1959.
Whiteaker served as president of the association from 2019-2020. She now works in private practice, specializing in employment law, consumer protection law and personal injury cases.
Mani thanked Whiteaker for her mentorship through the association, saying he learned a lot watching her navigate the office. Whiteaker said she considered the association’s trial lawyers to be among the best in the state.
“The work we do is important, and we’re very lucky that we get to help people,” she said. “Every day we’re fighting the fight, and we’re trying to help people, and a lot of times we’re successful.”