My arrival at the Charleston Gazette some years ago happened to roughly coincide with the start of Arch A. Moore Jr.’s third term as governor, which I’m certain is strictly coincidental.
While Moore’s first two terms as governor were largely successful, I think even his most ardent supporters would admit his third term was a disaster.
Moore took office with the state economy in a downturn and the coal industry struggling — perhaps anticipating the start of Barack Obama’s War on Coal only 24 years away.
Moore’s typically Republican reaction was to borrow a page from Ronald Reagan’s trickle-down economics: He cut business taxes and enacted the biggest corporate giveaway in state history in the form of Super Tax Credits, in hopes of spurring economic activity.
As history has shown over and over again, tax cuts are considerably more effective at lining millionaires’ pockets than at spurring economic growth. Before long, Moore was not only overseeing a state with a struggling economy, but a state government running out of operating funds.
At one point, Arch raided state pension funds, contending the state didn’t need to “park” money in those accounts when most employees were years away from retirement – something any reader trying to grow a 401(k) would recognize as being patently absurd.
As the state’s cash crunch worsened, unemployment checks didn’t get cut, state income tax refunds were delayed indefinitely, and as Arch’s biggest cheerleader, Brad Crouser, wrote in his biography of Moore:
“One desperate tactic was to delay, delay, delay as long as possible the payment of vendors doing business with the state. Large companies could tolerate it and they didn’t want to abandon a customer as important as the state, even if its bill-paying was delinquent. But smaller, mom-and-pop businesses (for example, family-owned pharmacies that depended heavily on Medicaid to keep them afloat) could not. Hospitals and other health care providers also were heavily dependent upon a steady flow of state payments to keep afloat themselves.”
By that time, I inexplicably had been promoted from general assignment reporter to the health beat. One assignment on that beat was to write about how state public employees’ health insurance cards had been rendered essentially worthless, with many health care providers either refusing to accept them or requiring insurees to make sizable up-front payments.
I joined other reporters across the state in writing about hardships imposed on state and public school employees who couldn’t afford needed health care because the predecessor of the Public Employees Insurance Agency was broke.
Gaston Caperton and Democrats in the Legislature had to come in behind and clean up Arch’s messes, restoring state fiscal stability, refilling emptied state pension coffers and creating a viable health insurance program for public employees.
(That Attorney General Darrell McGraw won a $1 billion-plus settlement for the state from major cigarette manufacturers went a long way to shore up the state financially.)
In the subsequent three decades or so that I’ve covered the PEIA, the agency consistently has provided quality health insurance to public employees at reasonable cost and has kept its fiscal house in order.
That’s been particularly true for the past 15 years or so under the leadership of Ted Cheatham, whose abruptly announced retirement took effect Friday.
However, with medical care costs running at a 6% of the annual rate of inflation and West Virginia government not in the steadiest of hands, and given that many teachers and public employees opted to take relatively good health insurance and pension benefits in lieu of better pay elsewhere, it is understandable that the future of PEIA is a major flashpoint.
Obviously, concerns about the possible future instability of the PEIA was a major factor contributing to the statewide teachers’ walkout in 2018, and to a lesser extent, in 2019.
A lot of teachers remember (or have heard about) the days when their state health insurance cards were worthless, and they don’t want to go back to that.
In response, Gov. Jim Justice did what most governors do when faced with a critical and complex issue. He appointed a task force.
For the better part of 2018, the PEIA Task Force, made up of legislators, state officials and insurance and health care professionals, looked for ways to slow the rise in medical and pharmaceutical costs. More significantly, the group tried to identify a dedicated revenue source for the PEIA to avoid a repeat of the late 1980s, only now with the cost of a doctor’s office visit carrying a three-figure price tag instead of a two-figure cost.
Then, without explanation, in January 2019, the task force vanished into thin air, never to be heard from again.
Now, some 33 months later, Justice blew his lid over Charleston Gazette-Mail coverage showing the PEIA’s five-year plan is projecting the need for sizable hikes in employer and employee premiums through 2026, with total PEIA expenses projected to approach $1.29 billion in 2025-26, an increase of about $335 million over current plan year expenses.
Justice vowed there will be no employee premium hikes “on his watch,” telling teachers, “You can either trust me or not.”
Technically, there will be enough money left in the PEIA Rainy Day Fund to cover the projected combined $56.3 million increase in employer and employee premiums in the 2023-24 plan year.
However, things get tougher with a 2024-25 plan that projects the need for a combined $103.8 million of premium increases, including a 16% hike in employee premiums ($20.8 million).
Assuming he completes his second term, Justice will still be governor in December 2024, when the PEIA Finance Board will be called upon to approve a 2025-26 plan projected to require another $91.9 million in employer and employee premium hikes, including a 12% employee premium increase ($18.4 million).
It may be possible to find enough cash lying around in state coffers to cover 2023-24, and maybe even 2024-25, but the state can’t keep scraping up enough spare money to cover the PEIA indefinitely, particularly when, as Justice said, “Finding a dedicated source for PEIA has been really difficult.”
(Even more difficult when you disbanded the task force appointed to identify dedicated funding sources.)
Money that goes to avoid PEIA premium hikes has to come from somewhere else in the state budget. Decisions will have to be made on what other state programs or services will suffer for Justice to evade premium hikes “on his watch.”
•••
That Justice’s concern about PEIA funding seems to extend only to the end of his watch should make us all shutter with regard to the administration’s failure to include the usual six-year state financial forecast in the 2021-22 Executive Budget Report.
Speculation was that Justice ordered the omission of the six-year plan because he didn’t want to draw attention to projected budget shortfalls in the out years of the plan at a time when he was pushing for major cuts in income taxes — income taxes being one of the two key funding pillars in the state budget.
The 2020-21 Budget Report’s six-year plan projected budget deficits of $157.89 million, $171.44 million and $164.33 million in the out years. (Of course, that report didn’t account for the infusion of more than $6 billion of federal pandemic relief stimulus money.)
However, that won’t change systemic problems facing future state budgets, as the 2020-21 report noted: “We continue to approach current and future challenges that includes increases to state appropriations for the state’s social programs, PEIA, education, continued retirement contributions, and deferred maintenance for state-owned property.”
It also doesn’t change systemic problems hampering the state economy: Accelerating population loss, a shrinking labor force and declining undergraduate enrollments in state colleges, among others.
With a Republican-controlled Legislature enacting policies that make the state increasingly unattractive to newcomers and new businesses, solutions to those problems aren’t likely to be forthcoming, even though the stimulus funds may temporarily mask the systemic woes in the state economy.
That Justice constantly attempts to beguile us into believing the state has a strong, booming, diversified economy instead of admitting the reality that the economy has been temporarily propped up with billions upon billions of dollars in federal stimulus funds is troubling.
That Justice also appears to be looking no further into the future beyond making himself look good “on his watch,” which ends in mid-January 2025, does not bode well either for the PEIA or the economic health of the state.
His strategy to kick the can down the road until the clock runs out on his term is not a leadership style to be envied.
West Virginia was fortunate to have Caperton and a strong leadership team to clean up Arch’s messes. We may not be so lucky when it comes time to clean up Big Jim’s messes.
•••
Finally, the plot of season 10 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” revolves around Larry David opening a “spite store” coffee shop next door to a coffee shop where he had been banned over his constant complaining about wobbly tables and lukewarm coffee.
Last week, the state Supreme Court heard arguments over whether spite legislation is constitutional.
There’s no question the so-called Paycheck Protection Act, which would prohibit public employers from deducting union dues from employee paychecks, is nothing more than an act of spite aimed at screwing over the state teachers unions that many GOP legislators despise.
The argument that the deductions represent an undue administrative burden for state agencies and school boards was thoroughly debunked by attorney Robert Bastress, who pointed out to the court that at least one school system offers 24 other payroll deductions to employees.
It’s ludicrous to argue that assisting public employees unions with their “fundraising” is overly burdensome or costly when the same public employers are providing employees with payroll deductions for things like the United Way.
Unquestionably, the legislation is driven exclusively by, as the unions’ petition states, “anti-union animus” on the part of the legislative supermajorities.
There’s plenty of case law that says that legislation that punitively targets specific organizations or entities is unconstitutional. (See: NAACP v. Alabama, among others.)
Long-term, nothing good can come out of a Legislature that is enacting laws out of animus, and not for the public good.