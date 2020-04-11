Statehouse Beat: Elections wagers? Don’t bet on it

If you had “mobile sports betting fiasco” on your pandemic Bingo card last week, congratulations, you’re a winner.
In the midst of stay-at-home orders, social distancing and general dread over coronavirus cases starting their upward curve, West Virginia made headlines when mobile sports betting app provider FanDuel, whose West Virginia affiliation is with the casino at Gov. Jim Justice’s Greenbrier resort, briefly offered wagering on the presidential election.
I say briefly, because indications are the wagers were taken off the board less than two hours after they were posted.
Justice said the Governor’s Office was out of the loop on the issue and he only learned the morning after the brief launch that the state Lottery had approved the wagering.
That evening, Lottery Director John Myers — who is one of the most competent and forthright agency heads in state government — took the fall, saying he had approved presidential election wagering without clearance from the governor’s office.
“I thought it would be okay, but after review, it was clearly a mistake. We just screwed up,” Myers said in a statement. “I didn’t have the authority to do it, it should have never happened and I apologize to everyone.”
This kind of quandary is inevitable when you have an agency that has to both regulate and promote an industry, in this case, gaming.
With all major professional sports and sporting events on hiatus during the pandemic, mobile sports betting apps such as FanDuel are surely hurting for business.
In the week of March 22, the last for which the Lottery has posted data, the three sports betting apps available in West Virginia combined managed to produce net revenue of just $12,808, taking bets on racing simulations, foreign soccer leagues that are still open and goodness knows what else.
However, just three weeks earlier, while sporting events were still happening, the apps had a record week, taking in $932,795.
Undoubtedly, FanDuel and the other app providers were pushing Lottery officials to let them take bets on anything that would help them get through the sports shutdown.
The 2018 state law legalizing sports betting clearly allows wagering on “sports or other events,” and legislative discussion during the legislation’s passage included such things as elections and the Oscars.
However, neither the law nor the legislative rule putting the legislation into effect explicitly spells out what types of wagering on “other events” are permissible.
(A bill introduced this session in the Senate to expand sports betting to bars and clubs offering Limited Video Lottery would have expanded the definition to include: “sports, e-sports, political, entertainment industry, or other events.”)
Justice and Secretary of State Mac Warner are using state Code 3-9-22 as grounds for shutting down the presidential wagering. That 1868 law says betting on elections is a misdemeanor punishable by fines of up to $50 (that amount would calculate to $1,000 today, adjusted for inflation).
However, Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, a lawyer and leading advocate for legalization of sports betting, points out that the law is from a 24-item section of state Code outlining criminal offenses related to elections and pertaining primarily to elections officials, regarding matters such as destroying or misdelivering ballots.
Fluharty said legislative intent is clear to allow wagering on events other than sports, at the discretion of the Lottery Commission. He added that he believes Justice and Warner overstepped their authority to shut down presidential wagering.
Fluharty noted that Britons have been able to bet on elections for ages. Rather than being a corrupting influence, he said, wagering tends to increase interest in voting — much like placing a bet can make a late-season game between teams eliminated from playoff contention much more interesting.
It’s worth noting that the initial odds had President Donald Trump as a slight favorite over Vice President Joe Biden, which I thought was peculiar, given national polling. However, it was pointed out to me the odds are not necessarily reflecting the likely winner, but where oddsmakers think the money will go.
While you don’t have to be a resident of the state to use the app, you do have to be within state borders when you place a bet, increasing the likelihood that a majority of initial wagers would come from pro-Trump West Virginians. In other words, a sucker bet.
•••
Among the chaos that is my work area in the Capitol Press Room is a mock-up of a sorcerer’s hat covered in aluminum foil, an item that has sparked more than a few bemused inquiries.
Bottom line, it was a gift from Legislative Manager Aaron Allred for helping him win a bar bet at the Red Carpet back in the days before you could access Google from your phone.
This was the question: Who was the eccentric guy from back in the day who hung out at the Capitol, usually wearing a motorcycle helmet covered in aluminum foil?
The answer was Harry Zain.
By the time I began covering the statehouse late in 1989, Zain was past his heyday of the 1970s and ’80s when he haunted both the statehouse and the U.S. Capitol, personally lobbying for two positions: Opposing abortion (frequently bringing a fetus in a jar to protests) and lowering the legal age for marriage for women from 16 to age 12.
Once, during a legislative public hearing on a bill to restore the death penalty, he signed up to speak both for and against the measure but disrupted the hearing as it was starting, leading to his removal from the committee room.
Zain’s bizarre behavior garnered feature coverage in The Washington Post and New York Times.
By the time I came to be aware of Zain, he had tempered his behavior somewhat, although he still frequented the Capitol. I always suspected that in those days of little or no security presence in the building, Zain probably lived in one of the many nooks and crannies in the complex.
Daily Mail political columnist Richard Grimes, being the good soul he was, frequently gave Zain meal money.
Zain at the time still clung to various paranoid beliefs, among them, that David Rockefeller was actually running the country and using CIA operatives to take out political enemies.
Zain believed he was the target of a CIA plot and the CIA was torturing him by having tens of thousands of people whistle at him in a high-pitched shrill. Thus, he wore the helmet and put Play-Doh in his ears in an attempt to muffle the sound.
In 1987, authorities accused him of fondling an 11-year-old girl.
After stints in jail and Weston State Hospital and being found mentally competent to stand trial, Zain went on the lam for more than a year before finally being discovered and arrested in a Parkersburg motel.
Authorities dropped the charges. The girl’s parents did not want her to have to testify in court. Zain indicated he planned to personally cross-examine her.
Zain ran for the state Senate from Kanawha County a couple times in the early 1990s, remarkably topping 1,700 votes each time. In between, he managed to get a bill introduced in the Senate to give him a $200,000 payment and a state job. It was quashed by the Senate Rules Committee.
Sometime later in the ’90s, Zain simply disappeared, seemingly never to be heard from again.
That is, until a couple weeks ago, when out of the blue, I got a call from Zain, who by now would have to be in his latter 60s. He described himself as being in a “bad poverty situation” and asked if I could put an item in my column regarding his desire to seek out a businessperson willing to give him a $50,000 loan so he can get back on his feet until he can find office work.
(In the 1970s and early ’80s, Zain supported himself working as a typist, back before personal computers displaced steno pools.)
The call came from a number with a 516 area code, which is western Long Island, New York, in the heart of one of the nation’s biggest coronavirus hot spots.