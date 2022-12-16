What a dark, twisted year it has been in the world of West Virginia politics.
Looking back, two moments stand out.
One was the sleazy, deceitful way that legislators rammed through a near-total abortion ban in less than 24 hours, without bothering to hear from the medical community or from the women whose reproductive rights were being taken away.
That was after the bill had been in hiatus for more than six weeks with the Legislature at an impasse — not over whether to maintain a legal right to abortion, but over whether there should be exceptions to an abortion ban and whether to keep on the books 19th-century provisions making abortion a felony.
That legislative leadership acted with stealth and deception and with a lack of transparency or public input typifies what the Legislature has become.
The other moment was a general election night in which voters managed to both elect record Republican supermajorities but also to repudiate a power grab by the Republican leadership.
The election shows West Virginia voters have completed the transition from being yellow-dog Democrats, who’d rather vote for a dog than a Republican, to yellow-dog Republicans, who won’t vote for Democrats even if it means voting against their own best interests.
However, the overwhelming defeat of the four constitutional amendments on the ballot — three of which would have given the Legislature broad new powers over the courts, state finances and public education — shows that the same voters who elect Republicans don’t trust those Republicans any farther than they can throw them.
That repudiation, I think, shows that while a majority of West Virginia voters are compelled by their preachers, their social media and their right-wing cable news outlets to vote Republican, they also recognize on some subliminal level that, if left unchecked, those same Republicans will enact policies that would do them harm.
•••
If there’s a silver lining to the dark cloud of West Virginia politics, it might be that the House and Senate leaders rebuffed challenges from more radical-right members of their party caucuses.
Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, leader of right-wing efforts to dismantle public education in the state, withdrew her challenge of Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley.
In the House Republican caucus, Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, defeated a challenger, far-right Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, by a sizable margin.
What this tells us is that newly elected freshmen delegates and senators have not demonstrably shifted the Legislature further right, at least not far enough to provide Rucker and Steele with sufficient numbers to take control of the Senate and House.
Far be it from me to undertake a delegate-by-delegate analysis of the new House caucus, but suffice it to say that two incoming Republican senators — Mark Hunt, R-Kanawha, and Mike Oliverio, R-Monongalia, both of whom formerly served in the Legislature as Democrats — don’t seem like the types to go full-blown MAGA.
Make no mistake, the 2023 regular session will provide little to nothing in the way of progressive, enlightened legislation — but it looks like it could have been far worse.
•••
Following up, C.J. Harvey, newly appointed press secretary to Gov. Jim Justice, did in fact respond to my inquiry about the appropriateness of his moonlighting for Mountaineer Media, a media company he co-founded – but well after my deadline for last week’s column.
His response, in part: “The governor is well aware of my involvement in Mountaineer Media and has been since my initial interview for this position … I continue to operate the part-time organization during non-working hours.
“I have sought informal guidance from the Ethics Commission, and they have no issue with me continuing my work for Mountaineer Media.”
Still, the idea that the governor’s press secretary is allowed to moonlight for a media company in which he has a direct financial interest, one that conceivably could represent clients whose positions on issues are diametrically opposed to the governor’s, seems fishy to me.
Speaking of ethical lapses, for some reason my work email address is on a list for The Greenbrier resort, and heading into the holiday season, I received a link to the resort’s 2022 Holiday Gift Guide. (Which I guess is intended to allow riff-raff like myself to order Greenbrier-themed gifts without actually setting foot in the hotel.)
Along with such overpriced items as a $135 bathrobe, $32 candles, a $65 woven logo belt (maximum size 42) and $159 gift baskets, the catalog has a section devoted to the Babydog Boutique at The Greenbrier. This section includes the notation, “The beloved bulldog of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice, Babydog has become a celebrity since arriving on the scene and now has a shop at The Greenbrier named for her — Babydog Boutique.”
Items for sale include a wooden Babydog Christmas ornament ($29.99); Babydog portrait cookies (“hand-decorated ...baked using only the finest wholesome human-grade ingredients,” $7 each); Greenbrier logo plush velour dog bed ($121 to $262, depending on size); Greenbrier logo dog bowl ($59); among other items.
Once again, every time Justice drags Babydog to taxpayer-funded events around the state, official and otherwise — and that covers everything from his COVID prize sweepstakes giveaways last year to the 2022 State of the State address, to his statewide anti-Amendment 2 campaign, to announcements of various and sundry kinds, Justice continues to use his public office for private gain by generating free publicity for Babydog’s eponymous pet goods store inside the family-owned resort.
I’ve also heard that troopers on Justice’s security detail are not amused that they are required to babysit and clean up after Babydog during those many excursions.
•••
Justice, meanwhile, put out a press release touting a statewide seatbelt usage rate of 92.5%, higher than the national average of 90%.
That took me back to my first three legislative sessions, when attempts to pass a mandatory seatbelt law resulted in raw emotions and flaring tempers.
The anti-seatbelt arguments back then had much in common with the anti-COVID vaccination arguments of today: The state cannot mandate health and safety measures for individuals, even if those measures are proved to reduce the likelihood of death, serious injury or illness.
(I can almost hear what Justice would have said during the seatbelt debate, based on how he plays both sides of the vaccination debate: “You must wear your seatbelts — unless you don’t want to, and then I respect your God-given right to go unbelted.”)
I recall how hard then-Delegate Nancy Kessel, D-Kanawha, a nurse by profession, worked to try to pass a mandatory seatbelt law, and how frustrated she became when the bills would die under such “it’s my right to be stupid” sentiments.
West Virginia didn’t pass a seatbelt law until 1993, and it applied only to front-seat occupants and backseat passengers younger than 18, and with only secondary enforcement. It would take another 10 years before legislation was enacted for primary enforcement, meaning a law officer can pull over a vehicle if he or she sees unbelted occupants. If the numbers Justice cited are accurate, what was so controversial 30 years ago is now a matter of course for the vast majority of West Virginians.
Perhaps 30 years from now, we’ll look back (or, some of you will look back) and reflect on how absurd it was that the anti-vaxxers demanded their “right” to needlessly cause harm and even death to themselves and others.
•••
Finally, I don’t want to dwell much on what happened Monday at the Charleston Gazette-Mail, except to say I’m fortunate that when I was a young reporter, the only medium available for reporters to complain about management decisions was the nightly gripe session over beers at the Red Carpet, a forum that was public only to the extent that conversations might be overheard by someone at the next table.
As someone who has devoted more than 30 years to covering legislative sessions for the Gazette and Gazette-Mail, what transpired Monday means I’ll be going into the 2023 regular session without colleagues who accounted for probably 75% to 80% of the Gazette-Mail’s 2022 legislative coverage.
Nonetheless, with rare exceptions, every veteran legislative reporter first arrived at the Capitol as an inexperienced newbie, unfamiliar with the procedures and rituals that are unique to the legislative process, and learned the ropes, hopefully with the guidance of a mentor, as I had with Andy Gallagher, then with the Associated Press.
To that end, I’m in the process of negotiating to re-up my contract to write this column for another year, a stipulation of which has been that I will share whatever guidance, direction, institutional history, explanation of parliamentary procedure and sage advice I have with my colleagues, particularly those with less experience on the statehouse beat.
As someone who takes pride in the Gazette and Gazette-Mail’s long-standing reputation for quality, in-depth statehouse reporting, that will be more important than ever this coming session, and I plan to do my best to assure that my colleagues covering the 2023 regular session will be able to make a seamless transition.
With that, Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all.