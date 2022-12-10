In the November general election, something miraculous happened in many parts of the country: Young Gen Z voters turned out in record numbers and voted strongly pro-Democrat.
As a result, what many thought would be a Republican red tsunami resulting in sizable GOP majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate — a predictable outcome based on historic midterm election trends and how in the past, high inflation has been an anathema to incumbents — turned out to be a trickle.
Republicans gained a razor-thin majority in the House, but Joe Biden became the first president since FDR to see his party’s numbers increase in the Senate in a mid-term election.
Young people, undoubtedly outraged by Republican efforts to abolish reproductive and other rights and perhaps enthused by Biden policies such as his student loan forgiveness plan, turned out in numbers large enough to turn back the red wave in much of the U.S.
However, as so often occurs, that trend did not reach West Virginia, where based on analysis of early and absentee voting (a breakdown of Election Day votes won’t be available for some time), turnout by young voters plunged nearly 50% from the 2018 midterms.
An NBC News analysis found that voters 18 to 29 accounted for just 4% of the turnout in West Virginia, compared to 7% nationally.
Voters 30 to 39 accounted for 5% of the vote in West Virginia, compared to 9% nationally.
So where did West Virginia’s young voters go? As a friend surmised, many have probably left the state.
Those who remain probably saw no reason to vote in what for them is a hopeless political landscape.
Young voters outraged at the Dobbs decision could look at the November ballot and realize there was no path to upending the Republican supermajorities in the Legislature that in September pushed through legislation effectively banning abortion in West Virginia.
They recognized that the GOP-controlled Legislature had gerrymandered legislative districts so outrageously that many long-serving incumbent Democrats found themselves in unwinnable districts.
Young people recognized that with Republicans in control of the Legislature, Governor’s Office, Supreme Court and three of four congressional seats, their voices will not be heard and, even if given 45 seconds to speak — as was the case at the House public hearing on the abortion ban legislation — they know that no one in power will be listening.
That leaves only one option for young adults in West Virginia, and that is to continue voting with their feet.
n n n
If young adults needed more incentive to leave West Virginia, legislators once again provided it.
During legislative interim meetings last week, Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney Perri J. DeChristopher appeared before the Joint Judiciary Committee to call for the removal of an implied consent within marriage clause in the state law making forcible sexual contact a crime.
Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, one of the most boorish members of the Legislature, scoffed at the idea, suggesting husbands should not be subject to arrest if they came up behind their wives washing dishes (a demeaning stereotype in itself) and, in effect, did what Donald Trump said in the “Access Hollywood” tape that he does to women.
Karnes smugly suggested that, instead of repealing the implied consent provision, there should a checkbox on the marriage license application stating, “I consent to be touched by my spouse.”
“I don’t think you can consent to be the victim of a crime,” DeChristopher responded.
“I don’t either, but I don’t think this is a crime,” Karnes shot back.
Then, the ironically named Delegate Tom Fast, R-Fayette, drug the discussion to even deeper depths, saying that if the clause were repealed, a wife could have consensual sex, then two days later after a big fight with her husband, could go to the authorities and claim she was raped. He called it a “complete set-up.”
That echoes statements made by Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, and others who opposed an exception in the state abortion ban for rape, contending women would lie about being raped in order to obtain abortions.
(That’s a common, misogynistic theme among right-wing legislators, that women are untrustworthy, lying, scheming beings unworthy of personal autonomy.)
Karnes also chided DeChristopher’s call to change the state law regarding age of consent for marriage, currently 16 with parental permission, and any age with parental permission and a court order, missing the point entirely by saying he doesn’t believe there are any married 11- or 12-year-olds in West Virginia.
The point being that an archaic law that permits children younger than 18 to marry needs to be revised, just as an archaic law that says a spouse must consent to sexual contact under any and all circumstances needs to be revised.
When opposing exceptions for rape or incest in the abortion ban, Karnes made the truly despicable claim that child victims of rape or incest frequently romanticize the relationship with their abusers.
Welcome to West Virginia, young voters.
n n n
It’s been brought to my attention that Gov. Jim Justice’s new press secretary C.J. Harvey continues to moonlight as a digital content creator for Mountaineer Media Podcast, LLC, a business he co-founded in May 2020.
The company, which produces podcasts and blogs and maintains a website, was started as a way to “bring folks together in a time when everyone felt isolated due to the pandemic,” according to the website, which goes on to note that the business has grown into “a modern day [sic] media company … reaching around 100,000 West Virginians per month.”
It also states, “We are always looking for new collaborations and partnerships around the state … We offer paid sponsorship opportunities on the podcast, our social pages and our live events in West Virginia.”
The latter apparently includes putting on the Almost Heaven Classic amateur golf tournament at Canaan Valley Resort.
The website also features an online shop offering West Virginia-themed T-shirts, hats, stickers, magnets and other ephemera.
Harvey continues to co-host podcasts (the most recent posted Nov. 22) and contribute blog posts.
Notably, his two most recent blogs, “The new West Virginia Turnpike travel plazas will blow you away” and “West Virginia’s trash may prove to be treasure when it comes to rare earth minerals,” just happen to coincide with announcements Justice made on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18.
In my experience, gubernatorial press secretaries were not allowed — nor had the time — to moonlight.
Of course, it’s hard for a moonlighting governor to tell an aide he can’t moonlight.
In the past, ranking Governor’s Office staffers leaving public service have obtained employment exemptions from the Ethics Commission in order to seek private-sector employment, since the Ethics Act prohibits public employees from working for or seeking employment with entities over which the employees’ public office exercises authority. The interpretation has been that the Governor’s Office exercises authority over all entities in the state.
Harvey apparently did not seek an advisory opinion from the Ethics Commission before joining the Governor’s Office while still maintaining a financial interest in and working for Mountaineer Media.
Then again, this governor has had the loosest grasp of ethics since Arch A. Moore Jr.
Harvey did not respond to a request for comment.
n n n
Finally, the American Legislative Exchange Council, the right-wing policy organization that produces draft legislation that certain state legislators frequently copy and paste as their own, recently hosted a States and Nation Policy Summit in Washington, D.C.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey was listed as a guest speaker at one of the summit’s many workshops.
Some of the workshop topics included:
“Fighting Back Against State and Federal Bureaucrats.”
“Learning From California’s Job-Killing Regulatory Mistakes.”
According to the California Employment Development Department, 18,502,900 Californians were employed in October. Granted, that’s down 254,000 jobs, or 0.01%, from February 2020, but as Gov. Gavin Newsom noted, it represents a 101% recovery of the 2,758,900 jobs lost during the pandemic. Doesn’t sound like job-killing to me.
The most chilling topic was, “Using Article V of the Constitution to Fight Inflation.”
Hold it. We’re going to risk inflicting chaos by opening up the U.S. Constitution to amendment via an Article V convention on the pretext that an amendment could be offered that would somehow fight inflation — which is much more a factor of global economics than any one country’s public policy.
As best I can tell from reading the proposal, it calls for adding a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
As leading economists tell us, a balanced budget amendment is, in fact, the one public policy that would wreak havoc on the U.S. economy and assuredly would force cuts to many federal programs, including Social Security and Medicare.
Of course, ALEC might have a point. Plunging the U.S. economy into a depression almost certainly would reduce inflation – which appears to be waning without the benefit of any draconian measures by ALEC-addled politicians.