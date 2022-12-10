Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In the November general election, something miraculous happened in many parts of the country: Young Gen Z voters turned out in record numbers and voted strongly pro-Democrat.

As a result, what many thought would be a Republican red tsunami resulting in sizable GOP majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate — a predictable outcome based on historic midterm election trends and how in the past, high inflation has been an anathema to incumbents — turned out to be a trickle.

Phil Kabler is a semi-retired statehouse reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-1220, or philk@hdmediallc.com. Follow @PhilKabler on Twitter.

