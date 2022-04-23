“A job well done never needs doing again.” – Old saying
Evidently, the 2022 regular legislative session was hardly a job well done, since Gov. Jim Justice is calling legislators back into special session, barely six weeks since the 60-day session ended.
That legislators are coming back to town so soon after the session is a testimony to miscommunication, poor time management and good old gross incompetence.
Of the 16 bills that are to be on the special session call (based on a memo sent to legislators last week), 13 died on the last night of the regular session, three in the House of Delegates and 10 in the Senate.
You might recall the last night of the session, when both houses devoted large chunks of time to speeches from retiring members and meaningless resolutions and Senate leadership tried to jam through a series of controversial bills in the waning moments before midnight without debate.
It is a relatively common late-session tactic for one house to hold bills hostage in hopes of getting bills moving in the other house.
Whether that was the intent of Senate leadership is unclear, but we do know that two of those bills were deferred to the foot of miscellaneous business – a procedural death sentence, since miscellaneous business is the 13th and last order of business of the Senate and concludes with a motion to adjourn.
Bills had backlogged in the House, where an extended debate on the last Friday of the session over the anti-critical race theory bill had taken up valuable time, being one of several controversial measures that consumed the 2022 session, measures that were of no benefit to the state, other than to allow Republicans to stoke the fears and resentments of their base.
Meanwhile, three bills on the special session agenda passed the Legislature but were vetoed by Justice because of goof-ups by legislative attorneys.
In the bill creating an Economic Development Project Fund (SB 729), the veto message notes that a provision authorizing the Economic Development Authority to invest those funds was omitted from the final version, “perhaps inadvertently in the last days of the regular session.”
However, the message notes the authorization was left in the bill’s title (a bill title being the summary of everything the bill does), which meant the bill was fatally flawed.
That’s plain old sloppiness.
The other two vetoed bills also were because of faux pas by legislative attorneys, containing code conflicts with other bills that passed this session.
When two or more bills are changing the same section of state Code, it’s up to the attorneys to coordinate so the last bill passed doesn’t effectively erase changes made to code by the bill that passed earlier.
Obstinacy, lack of communication, poor clock management, incompetence. Put them all together and you have the recipe for a special session just weeks after the regular session ended.
n n n
According to the special session memorandum that Sen. Bob Beach, D-Monongalia, posted on social media, legislative leadership is adamant the session is to last one day only. Any bills that can’t be passed in one day will be held over for a future special session, the memo notes.
While versions of all 16 bills had passed each house in one form or another during the regular session, it still seems a tad undemocratic to try to rush 16 bills through the Legislature in a single day.
That’s especially true for the Economic Development Authority legislation, which will commit $600 million of state money to a revolving loan fund to try to attract business investment here.
As Arlene Martinez and Sean O’Leary eloquently wrote in an op-ed last week, lawmakers probably should step back and take time to determine whether the proposal is the highest and best use of $600 million in taxpayer money.
This is exactly the type of complex, costly proposal that warrants extensive study in a legislative interim committee, not a one-day rush to passage with little or no discussion.
As it is, the special session will coincide with previously scheduled April interim meetings, which has become a tradition of late, ostensibly to reduce costs.
Of course, that almost certainly means the cancelation of large blocs of interim meetings, defeating the whole purpose of legislative interims.
Interim meetings are noble in theory, giving a part-time citizen Legislature the opportunity to thoroughly study issues and hear from experts during eight months of “offseason.” In practice, they haven’t always lived up to their potential, and they’ve gotten worse as the current leadership has truncated what had been a usual schedule of 24 days of interim meetings each year to as few as 15 in 2019. (Interims were canceled entirely in 2020 because of the pandemic.)
It might well be that the party in power has no desire to allow its legislative initiatives to be subject to extensive scrutiny or expert analysis.
However, to its credit, leadership seems intent on reviving the interim process this year, mostly restoring three days of monthly meetings (instead of one- or two-day interims in the past), and only taking off two months entirely.
n n n
Nothing says voter suppression like a county clerk announcing a new satellite early voting location only to have it shuttered before it ever opened.
To recap, it all started innocently enough, with Kanawha County commissioners hoping to alleviate long lines of people waiting to vote early at the county Voter Registration Office in downtown Charleston, not surprisingly the county’s most popular early voting site, given its location in the most densely populated portion of the county.
Looking for a second location nearby, commissioners settled on a site on Charleston’s West Side.
However, the Secretary of State’s Office said that was a no-go, claiming Tresa Howell, chairwoman of the Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee, had exercised veto power under the state’s community early voting law.
Some background: In 2009, with bipartisan support, the Legislature passed a law permitting satellite early voting locations, but left it up to the Secretary of State’s Office to come up with the details for how satellite early voting would actually work, through the legislative rule-making review process.
In 2010, the Legislature adopted the rules drafted by the Secretary of State’s Office, which among other things, gave power to the chairpeople of the Republican and Democrat county executive committees to veto proposed locations and set deadlines of 120 days before an election for the county clerk to propose satellite voting locations and 90 days pre-election for the county commission to approve them.
Jump to the 2011 session, where the Legislature passed a bill making some significant changes to the community early voting law (Senate Bill 391). That included eliminating veto power for county executive committee chairpeople and shortening the timeframe for designating new voting locations from 120 days to about 60 days.
As noted previously, for whatever reason, the Secretary of State’s Office did not update the legislative rule on early voting to reflect the changes the Legislature made to the law, as it should have done in 2012.
The Secretary of State’s Office finally got around to submitting a new legislative rule in 2019.
However, for reasons we still don’t fully comprehend, instead of incorporating the changes made to the early voting law in 2011, the Secretary of State’s Office simply put the rule back as it was — including restoring the veto power of party chairpeople and the 120-day timeline.
Deke Kersey, general counsel to Secretary of State Mac Warner, argued that because the Legislature approved the early voting rule in the 2019 session (as part of a rules bundle that included rule changes for 11 different state boards and agencies), the rule took precedent over the changes made in the 2011 law.
The Attorney General’s Office, in an advisory opinion issued last week, concluded a court would not agree with Kersey and would rule the 2011 law takes precedence in eliminating the veto power provision.
However, oddly enough, the attorney general’s opinion upheld the timelines in the legislative rule, not in the 2011 law, setting the stage for the State Elections Commission to vote to shut down the West Side satellite voting location Thursday – the same day that many Kanawha County voters received a letter from County Clerk Vera McCormick listing early voting locations for the May 10 primary election, including the now-shuttered West Side site.
As voter suppression efforts in much of the country go, losing the West End satellite voting location for the May primary is small potatoes.
However, it would behoove the Legislature to look into why the Secretary of State’s Office essentially ignored the 2011 early voting law (and, effectively, the will of the Legislature) in drafting the 2019 legislative rule.