After reading more than a dozen books in a row on Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, the 1800 presidential election and accounts of how the authors of the U.S. Constitution accommodated slavery, I decided to turn to some lighter reading, “Groucho,” Stefan Kanfer’s biography of Groucho Marx.
Reading it, I was reminded that some of the Marx Brothers’ later works were parodies of conventional film genres, including “Go West” (westerns) and “A Night in Casablanca” (spy thrillers).
As I read, it struck me that Jim Justice is a parody of a governor.
A parody governor would use cow feces to show his displeasure with the Legislature’s budget bill.
A parody governor would not only bring his pet dog to House chambers for a State of the State address but would display the dog’s hind end to the joint assembly and television audience.
A parody governor would use the deadliest pandemic in more than 100 years as an opportunity to go around the state like some kind of crazed game show host, giving away millions of dollars’ worth of taxpayer-funded prizes.
And a parody governor would again zip around the state at taxpayer expense in a desperate, last–minute attempt to convince voters to oppose a constitutional amendment on the November ballot after he had taken no action to stop the House and Senate from adopting the joint resolution that put the amendment up for referendum.
I’ll wager that when HJR3, the so-called Property Tax Modernization Amendment resolution, was making its way through the House and Senate during the 2021 regular session, Justice had no inkling what was happening.
History tells us Big Jim doesn’t follow the legislative process all that closely, what with his conflicting responsibility of coaching a girls basketball team in a county two hours away from Charleston as legislative sessions unfold.
Who knows, in 2021, Justice actually might have supported exempting business equipment and inventory from personal property taxes, having proposed eliminating the tax in both his 2018 and 2019 State of the State addresses.
Regardless, there’s no reason to think Justice, the parody governor, and his aides would have had the wherewithal to persuade legislative leadership to drop HJR3, as a real governor and staff would do to stop measures they oppose.
Big Jim’s synapses fire in unusual ways, but somewhere between then and now, it occurred to him that if Senate leadership eliminates more than $600 million a year in property taxes, that puts a big financial whammy on his proposal to slowly phase out the state personal income tax.
(It’s notable that one of Justice’s arguments for opposing eliminating the business equipment and inventory tax is that he personally would benefit exponentially from such a cut, while consistently failing to note that he would also benefit exponentially from rolling back income taxes.)
n n n
There’s a saying that a stopped clock is right two times a day, and sometimes even a parody governor comes up with a brainstorm.
So it was last week when Justice proposed taking the Amendment 2 sweetener of the potential elimination of the disliked personal property tax on vehicles off the table by proposing legislation to immediately repeal the tax.
(In reality, Justice’s proposal doesn’t actually eliminate the tax, which vehicle owners would still pay to counties, but would refund it in the form of credits on the owners’ income taxes. Leave it to Big Jim to come up with a workaround to the vehicle tax.)
That it took Senate President Craig Blair and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw some 24 hours to come up with their disavowal of Justice’s proposal suggests Justice effectively called their bluff, making clear the car tax elimination is indeed just a sweetener to get voters to support Amendment 2 — which is all about helping big corporate interests, as evidenced by the list the Kanawha County Commission released of the county’s top beneficiaries of repeal of the business and inventory tax. It also raises questions about whether leadership is sincere about following through with the vehicle tax repeal if Amendment 2 is adopted.
Of course, being a parody governor, Justice set no timetable for moving forward with his legislation and conceded he had not spoken with any legislators before announcing it on one of his closed-to-in-person-media videoconferences.
A real governor would have done both.
n n n
Other than the statehouse, there are two topics where I probably have a greater breadth of knowledge than the general public: Railroading and baseball.
I’ve had season tickets at Appalachian Power Park every season since it opened and at Watt Powell Park for the prior 20 years. I’ve followed the trials and tribulations of professional baseball in Charleston since pro ball returned to the capital city in 1987.
That includes the tumultuous efforts to come up with a plan to replace aging Watt Powell Park in order to keep a ball team in Charleston. Power Park opened in 2005, following a four-year-plus struggle to come up with funding, a key component of which was a $12 million state economic development grant.
Thus, I read with interest the account by HD Media’s Courtney Hessler of how Justice was able to present Marshall University with a $13.8 million state Water Development Authority grant to help fund an on-campus ballpark, a project that has been on the university’s wish list for decades.
While I’ve been a strong advocate of ballparks as community economic development resources, I’m afraid that the economic development potential of the Huntington ballpark, as outlined in the grant application to the Water Authority, may be overstated.
The application discusses potential uses for the ballpark after the college baseball season ends each May, including the possibility of attracting a minor, independent or collegiate wood bat league team as well as hosting tournaments of various levels, possibly including NCAA regionals or super-regionals.
However, with Major League Baseball’s contraction of minor league teams in 2020, Huntington’s chances of landing an MLB-affiliated minor league franchise are nil.
Its best chances would be to land a team in a third-tier independent baseball league such as the Frontier League, or in a third-tier collegiate wood bat league, such as the Prospect League (which currently has a team in Beckley).
Landing a Frontier League team comes with issues, including potential scheduling conflicts with Marshall baseball, and the matter of an $800,000 franchise fee to join the league.
Going the Prospect League route would not exactly be an economic development boon, with the league averaging 1,057 per game attendance in 2022. With a 30-game home schedule and inevitable rainouts, that works out to an average total season attendance of fewer than 30,000.
(The Beckley team averaged fewer than 500 fans per game and recorded total attendance of 9,712 for the season.)
As for prospect of hosting NCAA baseball regionals, the application apparently fails to point out that in order to do so, the host team must be ranked in the top 16 nationally, as West Virginia University was when it hosted a regional in 2019 — the first time WVU had hosted an NCAA regional since the 1950s.
I’ve long advocated for the construction of ballparks, as opposed to other stadia, as economic development tools because of the much higher number of games the parks host each baseball season.
Between the Charleston Dirty Birds pro club, high school championships, select University of Charleston games, an annual WVU-Marshall match-up and myriad concerts, fundraisers, festivals and other events, Power Park is probably booked some 100 nights a year.
Likewise, Monongalia County Ballpark is booked for far more than the 30-some WVU home games each season, with the West Virginia Black Bears sharing the facility.
However, the business of baseball has changed considerably since those parks were built. Hopefully, the Marshall ballpark will live up to the optimistic prospects outlined in the grant application.
If not, the new ballpark will still be a fine addition to the campus and undoubtedly will help with recruiting, and it surely won’t be the first time and not the last that a politician directed state funds to a pet project.
However, given that so many households in southern West Virginia lack access to clean, reliable drinking water, as the Gazette-Mail’s Caity Coyne has so ably reported over the years, using Water Development Authority grant funds for anything other than water or sewer projects seems a bit disconcerting.
n n n
Finally, speaking of the Marx Brothers, it occurred to me their films enjoyed revivals in popularity about every 20 years.
They enjoyed a big revival in the 1970s, when their anti-establishment humor was right in vogue and again in the 1990s, when several new books about the brothers were published (including Kanfer’s biography) and their films became widely available on home media. But in the 2010s and since, nothing.
I suspect that may have something to do with the aversion many young people have to watching black-and-white movies and TV programs.
If so, that’s a shame. The Marx Brothers’ humor is timeless.