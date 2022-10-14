Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

After reading more than a dozen books in a row on Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, the 1800 presidential election and accounts of how the authors of the U.S. Constitution accommodated slavery, I decided to turn to some lighter reading, “Groucho,” Stefan Kanfer’s biography of Groucho Marx.

Reading it, I was reminded that some of the Marx Brothers’ later works were parodies of conventional film genres, including “Go West” (westerns) and “A Night in Casablanca” (spy thrillers).

Phil Kabler is a former statehouse reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-1220 or philk@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@PhilKabler on Twitter.

