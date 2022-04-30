Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, nailed it when she called last week’s two-day special session of the Legislature the “mistakes session,” since it was largely devoted to passing bills that had been lost during the just-completed regular session because of screwups, blustering and blunders — mistakes that could have been avoided had the legislative leadership and Justice administration been more on the ball.
As legislators arrived Monday morning at the Capitol preparing for the start of the session, Gov. Jim Justice was nowhere to be found. Turns out, Justice had decided to take off and go turkey hunting — as we later learned when he interrupted a state COVID-19 briefing to show off a picture with his kill.
Not surprising that Justice decided his presence was not required at the Capitol, given his infrequent appearances during legislative regular sessions.
After an initial few clumsy ill-fated attempts at legislative negotiations, Justice, a businessman with essentially no background in politics or government, has shown general disinterest in the legislative process. His legislative agendas have been comparatively meager, and any efforts by him or his aides to get his legislation passed have been underwhelming.
When I was first dipping my toe into statehouse reporting, the new governor was Gaston Caperton, who like Justice, was a successful businessman who had little to no experience in politics or governing.
However, Caperton knew what he didn’t know and surrounded himself with some of the state’s best when it came to the legislative process — chief of staff Phil Reale, legal counsel Tom Heywood and executive assistant John Perdue, to name a few.
(You always knew when big John Perdue stood in the back of a committee room, the governor’s bills were about to get moving in a hurry.)
One of the bills taken up in the “mistakes session” was legislation to set up an economic development revolving loan fund, a bill lost in the regular session because it contained fatal technical errors. While not an administration bill, it was a bill that Justice supported, and had the administration been more hands-on during the regular session, perhaps the bill’s deficiencies could have been spotted and corrected at the time.
Then again, there’s basketball to be coached and turkeys to be hunted — activities that the governor seemingly much prefers to the hard work and drudgery of the legislative process.
n n n
While the agenda for the “mistakes session” consisted mostly of regular session bills lost on the last night or vetoed for technical errors, one bill came out of nowhere — and legislators wisely let it die.
The bill, which would have exempted Bluefield State College from most Higher Education Policy Commission oversight, raised a number of red flags, not the least of which being that the institution doesn’t meet established criteria for the exemption, criteria that includes having at minimum a 45% six-year graduation rate.
Another red flag over giving Bluefield State a great deal of fiscal autonomy is that its president, Robin Capehart, resigned as president of West Liberty University in 2015, shortly before entering into a conciliation agreement with the state Ethics Commission over misuse of university personnel and facilities for his personal film production company (as first reported in this column).
Thirdly, as reported by the Gazette-Mail’s Ryan Quinn, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, asked Justice to add the bill to the call at the request of the Bluefield State Board of Governors.
That board is composed entirely of Justice appointees, including five of nine appointed by Justice in 2021 — appointments that include car dealer and once-and-future gubernatorial candidate Bill Cole and his brother, Charlie Cole.
Another red flag, when Capehart was between jobs in academics, Blair and Senate leadership hired him in 2017 as Senate Finance Committee counsel.
Enough senators rightly decided the bill raised too many red flags to try to sort out in a two-day special session, and the bill died for lack of a four-fifths majority needed to suspend constitutional rules requiring that bills be read on three separate days.
n n n
Meanwhile, the special session gave legislative Democrats another opportunity to show they are not completely awful at messaging.
Before the session Monday, Democrats questioned aloud why Justice’s special session call included such ephemera as bills to permit hunting with air rifles (HB 210) and SB 2013, which would prohibit flying under the influence (already a federal crime), while bills lost at the end of the regular session on critical issues such as foster care reform, caps on insulin co-pays and broadband expansion were, like Justice, nowhere to be found.
Senate Democrats went a step further, introducing bills that would, in fact, cap insulin co-pays (SB 2010), provide dedicated funding for volunteer fire departments (SB 2011) and reform foster care (SB 2012).
While the Senate couldn’t take up any of those bills — under the state constitution, the Legislature in special session can only act on legislation included in the governor’s call — it drove home the point that these important issues for working West Virginians had been omitted from Justice’s “mistakes session” agenda.
n n n
Speaking of the Legislature, the Pew Research Center recently published a study that surprisingly found the overall number of statehouse reporters nationwide increased 11% from 2014 to 2022, although the number of full-time statehouse reporters dropped from 904 in 2014 to 850 in 2022.
(Since I participated in the survey, I guess I’m counted among the 54 gone from the full-time ranks in 2022.)
In the breakdown for West Virginia, Pew researchers found the overall number of reporters covering the statehouse had grown from 18 in 2014 to 34 in 2022.
Of those 34 reporters, Pew determined that 10 cover the statehouse full-time, 14 cover it part-time and 10 are either student reporters or interns.
(Pew counts anyone who covers the legislative session on a full-time basis as a full-time statehouse reporter, even if they do not cover state government during the remainder of the year. That definition strikes me as being overly broad, given that the statehouse beat goes far beyond just covering the Legislature.)
For West Virginia, the growth in the number of reporters covering the Legislature is undoubtedly attributable to improvements in technology.
In 2014, there was no video streaming of floor sessions in either house. Audio streaming of floor sessions and committee meetings had been introduced a couple of years earlier, but as anyone who has tried to cover a committee meeting using the House of Delegates’ antiquated audio-only technology can attest, it can be difficult at times to ascertain who’s speaking, especially when people are talking over each other.
As noted in my (semi-) retirement column, it was not too long ago that one had to be physically present in the Capitol to cover floor sessions or committee meetings, which at the time effectively limited the number of full-time Gazette statehouse reporters to two.
During floor sessions, each media outlet was (and I suppose still is) limited to having one representative on press row in each house, and it simply wasn’t and still isn’t feasible to have multiple staff writers attending committee meetings in person, particularly in the cramped House committee rooms, where seating is at a premium.
(When Cass Gilbert designed the Capitol, legislative committee meetings were not open to the public, so there was no reason to incorporate space for public seating in committee rooms.)
Technology has changed all that. Last session, it was not uncommon for the Gazette-Mail to have two or three reporters covering the same committee meeting, generally with one in-person and the others participating virtually.
As noted, that has allowed reporters to cover legislation related to their beats, as opposed to the not-so-distant past, when a solitary statehouse reporter had to make like a jack of all trades, master of none, covering all bills of interest on the agenda of any given committee meeting or floor session.
In the 2014 Pew Research census, the Gazette had two full-time statehouse reporters. In 2022, the Gazette-Mail had five reporters who effectively covered the Legislature full-time, including two physically at the Capitol each day for the duration of the session.
(That half of all the full-time statehouse reporters in West Virginia work for the Gazette-Mail is a solid reason for all you readers out there to re-up your subscriptions when the time comes.)
Covering legislative sessions virtually, in whole or in part, is not ideal. One can miss nuances such as sidebar meetings that frequently are not picked up on camera. Additionally, it’s difficult to buttonhole members for questions post-session if one is participating virtually.
However, given that the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported the total number of newsroom employees (defined as all reporters, editors, photographers and videographers working in print, radio, broadcast and cable TV and in “other information services”) has dropped from 114,260 in 2008 to 84,640 in 2020 — a 26% percent decline — any increase in reporters covering state legislatures is encouraging news, regardless of the reason.
Imagine the nonsense the knuckleheads in the Legislature would get away if there were no statehouse reporters keeping watch over them.
It also shows that it is practically criminal that House leadership has failed to install video streaming technology and video archiving for all House committee meetings and floor sessions.
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have a train to catch.