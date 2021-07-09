Quote of the week: “What it’s going to take is for a whole bunch of people to die. If they start dying and dying fast, you’ll come running, won’t you? And then it will be too late.” — Gov. Jim Justice, when asked what it will take to convince adamant anti-vaxxers to get their COVID-19 shots.
Justice’s statement during his COVID-19 briefing Tuesday was essentially an admission that his $10 million-plus taxpayer funded vaccination incentive sweepstakes is an utter failure — except for its value to provide Justice with seven straight weeks of shameless self-promotion criss-crossing the state to award prizes.
I learned from a reader that King Air flew from CRW (yes, I know the city code for Charleston is CHW — I don’t know why the airlines can’t get it right) to Lewisburg, arriving about 7:30 p.m.
Then, after the flight crew presumably spent the night in Lewisburg, the King Air left about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for a half-hour flight to Fairmont.
After a short stay in Fairmont, it flew back to Charleston, arriving shortly before 11 a.m. Coincidentally (well, not so coincidentally), Justice was in Fairmont on Wednesday morning and was in Clendenin later Wednesday to personally present luxury pickup trucks to sweepstakes winners.
(During Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing, Justice said he drove from Fairmont to Clendenin to award the trucks, which is a remarkable coincidence that the King Air just happened to be flying the same route that Justice was driving.)
A week earlier, on the June 30 sweepstakes presentation day, the King Air flew from CRW to Morgantown, arriving about 3:25 p.m., then flew from Morgantown to Lewisburg, arriving about 5:30 p.m., with the crew flying back to Charleston, arriving about 6 p.m.
Justice was in Morgantown June 30 to present a million-dollar check to the week’s grand prize winner.
The point being that, not only is Justice spending $10 million-plus of taxpayer money for his own self-aggrandizement, but he is using expensive state resources to conduct his shameless self-promotion.
n n n
Meanwhile, as the reader pointed out, it appears “Justice is clearly still living in and traveling in and out of Lewisburg.”
On June 3, the King Air also made an excursion eve flight from Charleston to Lewisburg, spending the night in LWB. On June 4, the King Air flew from Lewisburg to Clarksburg and back, and then the flight crew flew back to Charleston. There was no publicly disclosed reason for the flight.
On June 9, the state plane flew from Charleston to Lewisburg, then on to Morgantown, making the return trip from Morgantown to Lewisburg and on to CRW. That corresponds with Justice’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new DataRobot office in Morgantown.
On June 16, the itinerary was Charleston to Lewisburg, to Clarksburg, then back to Lewisburg and back to Charleston. That corresponds with Justice’s announcement of the expansion of MHI RJ Aviation’s West Virginia Service Center at the North Central West Virginia airport.
June 22 is curious. The King Air flew from Charleston to Lewisburg at about 5:30 p.m., then flew to Morgantown, arriving at about 6:40 p.m. After spending a couple of hours in Morgantown, it flew back to Lewisburg, arriving about 9:45 p.m., before returning to CRW.
Justice had no corresponding public events in Morgantown on that date.
Finally, on June 25, the state plane flew from Charleston to Lewisburg in the afternoon to pick up Justice and then to Clarksburg for a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion of the North Central West Virginia airport.
It flew back to Lewisburg in the evening, and then made the passenger-less half-hour flight back to Charleston.
(The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment regarding the governor’s flights to and from Lewisburg.)
Justice appears not to even be pretending to comply with his court settlement in which he agreed to abide by the state constitutional requirement that the governor reside in Charleston.
Since the whole façade was to avoid depositions — in which we would find out the true reasons why Justice will not or can not live in Charleston — it might behoove Isaac Sponaugle to go back to court and let the judge know that there is evidence that Justice is not complying with the terms of the settlement.
Shameless.
n n n
I’ve written previously here about how Justice destroyed the credibility of the vaccination sweepstakes drawings by insisting on a two-day window from the time the Lottery draws the names of the prize winners and alternates (on Monday mornings) and when Justice awards the prizes (during the day on Wednesdays).
There’s been considerable buzz on social media and elsewhere about the legitimacy of the process by which winners are contacted — including questions about how rapidly winning contestants are passed over if they fail to immediately respond to calls and e-mails from the governor’s office.
(There’s still a whole generation of us who direct calls to our home landline phones and who don’t check our e-mail every two minutes.)
The questions about the credibility of the notification process heightened last week when a longtime employee of the Bill Cole Auto Mall won a $1 million prize. (Yes, that Bill Cole, the prominent GOP fundraiser, former state Senate president and onetime Republican candidate for governor. Also, Justice’s right-hand man during his ill-fated effort to build public support for his plan to cut income taxes for the rich and shift the burden to the poor and middle class.)
There’s also been buzz that a million-dollar winner has ties to Justice, and that one of the luxury pickup truck winners works at the Lewisburg Hardee’s that Justice frequents for breakfast almost every morning and that made national news when Justice had Donald Trump leave a note for what the ex-president described as the “Hardee’s Girls.”
Granted, West Virginia is a small state and Justice knows lots of people, but when the sweepstakes announcements keep looking like a game of six degrees of Jim Justice, its no wonder the public is suspicious about whether the sweepstakes is on the up and up.
Again, Justice could have left the entire sweepstakes process in the hands of the Lottery, and assured full credibility, but Justice insisted the governor’s office have control over contacting winners, just so he can fly around the state at taxpayer expense and shamelessly mug for the cameras at the awards presentations.
n n n
Despite doubts over the legitimacy of the selection process, Justice and Cole shamelessly posed with the $1 million prizewinner Wednesday, right on the floor of Cole’s dealership.
That got me to thinking that my original theory that Justice opted to give out pickups and firearms as sweepstakes prizes in order to perpetuate as many West Virginia stereotypes as possible might not be correct.
Awarding a total of 14 high-prized pickups, costing as much as $81,433 each to date, turns out to be quite a nice payback for auto dealers across the state who were generous supporters of Justice’s 2020 reelection campaign. That included a Justice campaign fundraiser Sept. 16, 2020, at Appalachian Power Park, where 21 dealerships were represented, including the Bill Cole Automotive Group, and where Cole and five family members each gave Justice maximum $2,800 contributions for the general election cycle.
Overall, the Justice campaign bagged $145,500 that night.
So far, Justice has spent $418,997 in taxpayer money to buy six luxury pickups at an average cost of $69,833.
That would put the cost to buy the 14 pickups for the sweepstakes at just under a cool $1 million. Not a bad return on that Sept. 16 investment.
n n n
Finally, in the same response to a request for the vehicle invoices, the governor’s office refused to disclose the vendors and prices paid for the rifles and shotguns Justice is giving away, citing a legal exemption aimed at preventing disclosure of information that “would constitute an unreasonable invasion of privacy.”
The clause is normally applied to prevent the release of personnel files or medical records. Not sure how that applies to invoices for firearms purchases. Whose privacy is being invaded? Justice’s? The gun dealers’?
It can’t be the recipients of the firearms, since the sweepstakes rules mandate public disclosure of the winners’ identities as a condition to claim the prizes.
Likewise, my requests to attend Justice’s COVID briefings in person so far have twice generated this response from the governor’s office: “Per the instructions in the media advisory for today’s briefing: This briefing will be conducted virtually through the Zoom teleconferencing system. In-person attendance will not be permitted.”
Transparency?
Shameless.