When it comes to spurring economic development, the Republican approach generally is to slash taxes on corporations and the wealthy and hope those groups deign to reinvest a portion of their savings. The Democratic approach most often is to offer stimulus packages.
In West Virginia, it seems neither approach works very well.
Last week, I reported that a legislative audit found a 2002 program pouring state money into venture capital lost all but about $660,000 of the $25 million in state tax money invested in it. Some in the media acted like this was, conceptually, some sort of new revelation.
I have to admit, at the time, my attention was focused on another portion of Gov. Bob Wise’s 2002 economic development package, that being legislation to issue $240 million of Lottery bonds to provide economic development grants for nearly 50 projects around the state.
That was the sexier story, with those funds eventually helping build the Charleston ballpark, Pullman Square in Huntington and a Cabela’s superstore and distribution center outside Wheeling, among other projects.
There was the drama of a grant committee wading through dozens and dozens of grant applications and presentations, ranging from the sublime to the bizarre, not to mention there was not one, but two lawsuits challenging the legality of the grant program.
Venture capital loans to start up businesses struck me at the time as being comparatively dry and uninteresting. Not to mention that what I knew about venture capital could have fit on the head of a pin without crowding out the dance floor for angels.
I pretty much left whatever was written about the venture capital loans to our business desk.
I did lead a statehouse column in 2013 by pointing out that, at that point, $20.35 million of the loans had been written off as uncollectable, quoting future boss Doug Reynolds declaring the investments to be “bad to abysmal.” Reynolds is the managing partner of HD Media LLC, publisher of this newspaper.
While I dropped the ball, now-retired Daily Mail Business Editor George Hohmann did not. He thoroughly covered the collapse of the venture capital program, including documenting investments by the only West Virginia-based company in the program, Mountaineer Capital Limited of Charleston.
Hohmann last week told me he recalled that Mountain Capital was different from the other companies receiving venture capital funding in that it was an established business prior to the 2002 legislation.
“I had the sense that some of them were concocted just to get the money,” he said of the seven companies, most of which have since gone kaput.
Looking over investments made by Mountaineer Capital, whose business license was terminated in 2020, it looks like a mixed bag – but surely not an abject disaster.
Some businesses are still going strong, like MetalWood Bats in Eleanor.
Some businesses flopped, like Talon Manufacturing, which ceased operations in 2007.
Some businesses were bought out by larger companies, like Threewide, a Morgantown real estate listing software company that was acquired by Move Sales in 2010.
Arguably, you can say that makes it a zero, since the company and the jobs it provided no longer exists. On the other hand, the venture evidently was so successful and its technology so innovative that it was bought out for what we presume was a hefty profit for company founders.
According to the state Economic Development Authority, relying on admittedly incomplete records, the $25 million of state funds produced $41 million in investment in 25 West Virginia-based companies, creating or retaining a total of 409 jobs.
That works out to about $61,000 per job, not exactly a great return on the taxpayers’ investment.
However, in terms of job creation, it is far superior to the $300 million a year the state loses through cuts in the corporate net and other business taxes – cuts proponents said at the time would “pay for themselves” with all the new businesses and jobs that would flood into the state.
That’s an audit I’d like to see: The cost per each new job created from the millions upon millions of dollars of lost business taxes.
Indeed, if the $25 million had been framed as grant program, rather than a loan program, the narrative likely would have been that the state didn’t create as many jobs as hoped, not that it lost $25 million.
•••
That being said, the audit’s finding that two companies — Anthem Capital II of Baltimore, and Toucan Capital Corp. of Bethesda, Md. — each took $4 million of state money, but made no investments in the state warrants additional scrutiny.
According to the legislative audit, when questioned by the Economic Development Authority about the lack of investments, officers with both companies indicated they had been unable to find West Virginia companies qualified to receive venture capital.
Authority attorneys concluded that, under the legislation, the agency had no control over how the venture capital companies operated nor any means to evaluate company performance.
Regarding how poorly written the legislation was, it languished most of the 2002 session before being amended on the last night into the House-Senate conference committee report on the Economic Development Grants bill. That is no way to craft good legislation.
Both companies subsequently went bust. Surely, if they took our money and ran, that mandates further investigation, possibly criminal investigations.
•••
When your dog upstages you at your inauguration, you can bet your inaugural address was something less than memorable.
After Gov. Jim Justice’s second inauguration last week, social media lit up with pictures of Babydog, Justice’s pet bulldog, who attend the festivities. (By the way, naming a baby dog Babydog is just about the most West Virginia thing ever.)
Justice’s inaugural address was notable for what it lacked: Any hint of what his legislative agenda might be.
Justice called on West Virginians to imagine a West Virginia that is a world-class tourist destination, that features top-notch schools, has a diversified economy with a highly trained workforce and has premier roads and infrastructure.
However, he didn’t give us a single clue as to how he proposes to achieve this Lake Woebegon vision of the state. Probably not surprising that Justice did not use his inaugural address to outline his agenda for the upcoming legislative session, since for the last couple of sessions, he essentially hasn’t had an agenda.
Last session, besides the constitutionally mandated Budget Bill and a bunch of supplemental appropriation and account transfer bills, Justice’s legislative agenda consisted of a bill to rename the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety as the Department of Homeland Security, which passed, and a bill to set up a Medicaid reserve fund, which didn’t.
That’s what you call an agenda that leaves you plenty of free time to coach basketball.
•••
A review of the West Virginia section of the Fox News Voter Analysis, conducted in conjunction with the Associated Press, with polling from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3, shows us why we can’t have nice things in West Virginia — and why the Democratic Party has a steep climb to win back voters.
According to the poll, 70% of West Virginians have a very to somewhat unfavorable opinion of the Democratic Party, with 27% having a very to somewhat favorable opinion.
The percentages flip for Republicans, with a 63% very/somewhat favorable opinion and 35% very/somewhat unfavorable.
Not surprisingly, 68% of West Virginians have a very/somewhat favorable opinion of former President Donald Trump, and that exact same percentage have a very/somewhat unfavorable opinion of President Joe Biden.
A deeper dig reveals the depth of state voters’ delusions. Asked if Biden is honest and trustworthy, 31% said yes, 69% said no.
Asked if Trump — documented to have lied more than 30,000 times as president — is honest and trustworthy, 64% said yes, 36% said no.
Asked if Biden is healthy enough to serve as president, 34% said yes, 66% said no. For Trump, the results were 80% yes, 20% no.
Granted, Biden is a couple years older than Trump, but he exercises regularly and rides bikes, while Trump is overweight and his only form of exercise consists of frequent rounds of golf (using a cart).
Asked about potential for U.S. government corruption under Biden, 65% said it would be a major problem, 21% said it would be a minor problem, and 15% said it would not be a problem.
For potential for corruption under Trump, 31% said it would be a major problem, 21% said it would be a minor problem, and 48% said it would not a problem.
According to Politifact, the Trump administration had 215 criminal indictments in four years.
The Obama administration (of which Biden obviously served as vice president) had zero criminal indictments over eight years.
Asked who could better handle the COVID-19 pandemic, 29% said Biden, 57% said Trump — despite Trump’s epic mishandling of the pandemic to the point of dereliction of duty in his final months in office.
Biden is already cleaning up the mess he inherited, ordering 200 million additional doses of vaccine, after Trump rejected offers to make the same purchases.
I’ve told Democratic friends that their best hope to win future elections is to reason with voters, to explain why they shouldn’t continue to vote against their own best interests.
However, after seeing these polling results, that looks like a hopeless strategy. When a majority of West Virginia voters look at a corrupt, corpulent Donald Trump and see a Boy Scout — honest, dependable, trustworthy and physically fit — how on Earth do you reason with that?
•••
Finally, can’t say I could have thought of a better way to mark the 36th anniversary of my first day at the Gazette last Thursday than to participate in a Zoom teleconference with Vice President Kamala Harris.