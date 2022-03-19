As bad as the 2022 legislative session was, as many bad ideas were proposed and some enacted, I fear we will look back on it as the end of an era of comparative enlightenment for Republican leadership in the Legislature.
Thanks to gerrymandering last year, I fear the 2022 and 2024 elections will push the Legislature even further right and moderates, the Charlie Trumps, Tom Takubos, and Roger Hanshaws of the Legislature, will be pushed out of positions of power.
Any semblance of gatekeeping of bad ideas will be gone, with the Brandon Steeles and Robert Karneses of the Legislature in charge.
Granted, a number of bad bills were lost on the last day of the 2022 session, including bills to slash unemployment benefits, impose a 15-week abortion ban, as well as the Orwellian-named anti-racism bill, which was effectively a gag order on teaching about racism in America.
The latter was lost when Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, failed to announce the passage vote on the bill (SB 498) before the clock hit midnight, ending the session. It was part of an effort by Senate leadership to push through three controversial bills in the final nine minutes of the session.
Holding controversial bills to the last moments of a legislative session is a time-honored but hardly honorable tradition.
There’s a rationale to it, in that there have been years when bills with bipartisan support were lost on the last night as extended debate on controversial measures ate up precious minutes.
If you’re going to quash debate, it looks better to quash debate in the waning moments of the session, when any discussion would effectively run out the clock on pending bills.
In this case, Blair’s parliamentary ineptitude killed chances for passage of the race bill.
When you’re ramming bills through on the last night of the session, the game works this way: The majority leader moves for consideration of the bill, then someone (for the Saturday night massacre, it was none other than Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam) moves the previous question — a nondebatable motion to end discussion and call for the vote, which requires a majority vote for adoption.
(The Senate also spent the better part of the prior hour on resolutions and speeches recognizing retiring senators — the legislative equivalent of a quarterback kneeling with the ball late in a game to create the impression the team is running out the clock, only to haul off and throw a long bomb on the next play.)
On the first of the three bills, banning abortions for fetal abnormalities (SB 468), Blair called for the vote before Tarr had actually made his motion, causing confusion about what exactly the Senate was voting on, which took about three minutes of valuable time to sort out.
(When asked for an explanation of what was happening, Blair said the quiet part out loud, stating, “I’m trying to push through these bills for you guys.”)
Ultimately, the Senate never voted on Tarr’s motion, with Blair jumping straight to the vote to concur and pass SB 468, which raises procedural questions as to whether the bill’s passage is actually legit.
At any rate, those three minutes lost proved fatal for the race bill, with Blair announcing its passage literally seconds past midnight.
Ramming through legislation in the final seconds of the session with debate squelched is the antithesis of good government. Quality legislation doesn’t require stealth and suppression for passage.
It is also noteworthy that the three bills in question were a reproductive health bill that had no input from health care providers, an education bill universally opposed by professional educators and an academic gag order bill that in public hearing had a six-to-one ratio of opponents to proponents.
Those bills were also monuments to illogic: A bill that says you may abort a healthy fetus but must carry a damaged fetus to term; a bill creating “microschools of unlimited size,” which I’m sure George Carlin would agree is an oxymoron on the level of “jumbo shrimp” or “military intelligence;” and a bill that says American history and current events cannot be taught if doing so would make any one snowflake child feel uncomfortable.
A Legislature that consistently acts against the will of the people cannot stand indefinitely, but look for things to get worse in coming years.
Meanwhile, one of the routine constitutionally mandated duties of the governor is to issue a proclamation on the last Wednesday of the legislative session to extend the session to allow time to complete work on the budget bill.
In my new role as a part-time columnist, Wednesday is usually one of my days off. Evidently, it’s also one of our part-time governor’s off-days, since the proclamation wasn’t issued that Wednesday.
(The constitution — and a court settlement to which the governor agreed — also requires the governor to reside in Charleston, but Jim Justice continues to ignore that mandate as well.)
Then, on the last Friday of the session, the governor’s office submitted revisions to Justice’s original budget proposal, revisions that made substantial changes to the budget bill, substantial as in new appropriations in the neighborhood of $1 billion — including moving $100 million of federal American Recovery Act funds into the Governor’s civil contingency fund. That’s the fund over which the governor has complete spending autonomy, including most recently when Justice gave $1.1 million to a politically connected minor league stock car driver.
The governor’s budget revision letter is as much a matter of routine as the proclamation extending the session for the budget conference, and those letters generally arrive late in the regular session, even as late as the 60th day. Normally, the revision letter doesn’t make such dramatic changes to the budget, and, prior to 2018, House and Senate budget conferees had plenty of time to thoroughly review any changes during the extended session for the budget.
In 2018, after consecutive years of budget impasses that twice brought state government to the brink of a July 1 shutdown, legislative leaders got it in their heads they would complete the budget bill before the end of the regular session.
This is bad policy for a number of reasons, including that early passage of the budget bill puts the kibosh on taking further action on bills with fiscal implications. Early passage of the state spending plan also takes up valuable time at the end of the regular session, which on March 12 resulted in time running out for a number of bills that were pending passage votes in both houses.
Also, as House members vigorously pointed out on the last Saturday, a combination of the inability to extend the session beyond midnight and the late receipt of significant changes to the budget essentially required the House and Senate Finance chairmen to quickly revise the budget bill in secret Friday night.
That put rank-and-file legislators in a “take it or leave it” posture on the newly revised budget plan, lacking sufficient time in the last hours to adequately vet the changes.
The reason the Legislature has for decades held an extended session for the budget conference is a sound one, in that it gives conferees time to essentially take the proposed budget apart, analyze the individual pieces of the spending plan and put it back together in a way the majority of legislators see fit.
On the last Saturday, some delegates called for a return to the budget conference, saying it would restore transparency to the budget process. While the budget conference is a more transparent process than having the House and Senate Finance chairmen working in secret, it’s not a panacea.
As a veteran of 27 budget conferences, I can attest that the level of transparency varied greatly from year to year, with open, public discussion of budget items at times, but frequently, with the bulk of the work of the conferees taking place behind closed doors, with brief open meetings each evening to announce which budget accounts had been agreed to by both houses.
Regardless, what happened on the final day of the 2022 regular session exposed the flaws of doing away with the budget conference.
One of the arguments for early passage of the budget bill is to avoid the cost of an extended session, at about $35,000 a day. Given the potential for error or underhanded deals in making hasty and secret revisions to a multi-billion dollar budget plan, that cost would seem to be a bargain.
All in all, 2022 was a dismal session, but likely the harbinger of worse sessions to come.