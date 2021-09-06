Huntington City Council isn’t the first government body where members exchanged text messages with each other and external parties during a public meeting.
A recent Freedom of Information Act request by The Herald-Dispatch made public text messages sent and received by Huntington City Council members during a special meeting. However, the messages were not illegal under West Virginia’s open meetings law. The issue of texting by officials during public meetings has come up in other states.
The texts revealed in the FOIA request were sent during a special meeting of the council July 22. During the meeting, council members interviewed and voted on candidates to fill a vacancy for the council’s District 4 seat.
Pat McGinley, a West Virginia University law professor who is regarded as West Virginia’s foremost authority on open government, previously told The Herald-Dispatch that the situation lacked a precedent.
“This is really a situation that I haven’t seen before, and there’s no judicial interpretation about anything like this … case, opinions,” he said. “And there’s nothing specifically in the West Virginia open meetings law that addresses something like this.”
If Huntington were part of nearby Kentucky instead of West Virginia, the texts from a council member to another member would have been a violation of the commonwealth’s open meetings law, said Amye Bensenhaver, an open government expert. Bensenhaver is a former assistant attorney general and is a co-founder of Kentucky Open Government Coalition. In Kentucky, the Attorney General’s Office acts as an ombudsman on issues relating to open meetings and open records.
Kentucky’s open meetings law called for public meetings within the commonwealth to have certain meeting room conditions “including adequate space, seating and acoustics, which insofar as is feasible allow effective public observation of the public meetings.”
“Observation,” Bensenhaver said, would include both hearing and seeing the public’s business conducted at a meeting. A 2001 ruling from the Kentucky attorney general supports this. The case involved public officials who were whispering to each other during a meeting about public business and found them in violation of Kentucky’s open meetings law.
“I would say any public official participating in a public meeting should err on the side of openness,” Bensenhaver said. “And if people are communicating with them, you should share those comments publicly. I just don’t see the point of … secretive kind of discussions going on during a public meeting.”
West Virginia’s open meetings law does not have a provision for “observation” like Kentucky’s, McGinley said in an email to The Herald-Dispatch. The Mountain State’s law also does not address whispering or passing notes between officials in a meeting, he added.
“My instinct is that courts would be reluctant to enforce such a mandate, even if one existed, for fear of inserting themselves into a political dispute,” McGinley wrote.
In his opinion, West Virginia’s open meetings law would need to directly address texts as a form of communication if it were to prohibit it. However, that doesn’t discredit the idea of Huntington City Council prohibiting the use of cellphones by council members during a meeting. A possible ordinance to do that was discussed in an Administration and Finance Committee meeting. The committee tabled the item and called for a full review of council rules.
In his email, McGinley wrote that by adopting the rule, council members “would respect the spirit of the open meetings law and remove a possible public perception that the ‘open’ meeting is subject to secret communications that are not disclosed to the public.”
“Is it really that difficult, in this electronic communication age, for council members to put down their cellphones and respect the public by not whispering amongst themselves and give full attention to what is being said during the meeting?” McGinley wrote. “That sort of respect would eliminate the possible appearance of impropriety that non-public communications suggest.”
Huntington isn’t the first city to face the issue. In 2016, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on texts regarding a zoning change that came before the mayor and City Council of Milton, Georgia. An open records request revealed texts sent to and from the public officials during public hearings. According to the article, Georgia’s open meetings laws did not address texting during public meetings at the time. A 2016 article published in the Alpharetta-Roswell Herald reported that the Milton City Council later considered a resolution to prohibit the use of cellphones during meetings, but it failed to pass.
In California, the Orange County Register reported that the Anaheim City Council voted to prohibit the use of cellphones and tablets while in meetings. Mayor Tom Tait told the newspaper that the action was taken to prevent council members from seeing messages from lobbyists while listening to public comments.
“It seems rude,” Tait said to the Register. “It creates an unfairness to the public who have come to the microphone to speak to all of us.”