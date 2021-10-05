For Bill Price and his wife, Ruth, a berth at Charleston’s Haddad Riverfront Park is the southernmost port of call on a journey that began a little more than a month ago at their home port of East Liverpool, Ohio — 250 river miles to the north.
“You’ve got to love the river,” said Price, captain of the Lauren Elizabeth, a 100-ton sternwheeler with a top speed of 9 miles per hour. “And you don’t want to be in a hurry.”
You also don’t want to fret about what kind of mileage you’re getting.
“It works out to a mile a gallon,” he said.
The Lauren Elizabeth, named after the Prices’ granddaughter, is one of 14 sternwheelers now docked in downtown Charleston to take part in the 2021 Charleston Boulevard Rod Run & Doo Wop car show, which gets underway Wednesday with a parade starting on Kanawha Boulevard near Magic Island at 4 p.m.
Sternwheel boaters have been on hand, although in lesser numbers, for the annual car show since it began 15 years ago. Last year’s event was canceled because of COVID-19.
“The most sternwheelers we’ve had here previously was 11,” said Lloyd McIntire, long-time marketing director for the car show.
While the Prices’ sternwheeler was in Charleston for the first time, Price, a towboat company owner and retired river pilot, brought one of his towboats here to participate in the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta during that festival’s heyday.
“I was here for the Regatta’s 20th anniversary, when 42 sternwheelers and 12 towboats were here,” he said.
Some of the sternwheeler owners were docked at the city levee on Friday, when Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced that the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, defunct since 2009, is being revived for 2022.
Among them Friday was WOWK meteorologist Bryan Hughes, whose boat and domicile, Katie H, was among the 14 sternwheelers moored at the levee on Tuesday.
“If we can get 14 sternwheelers here now, we should be able to bring 20 to 25 here for next year’s Regatta,” Hughes said.
Former houseboat and powerboat owner David Martin, of Gallipolis, Ohio, bought a sternwheeler three years ago, providing him entry into what he described as “a totally different world of boating.”
Cruising the Ohio and Kanawha rivers with his sternwheeler, the Travis Lee, and spending time with other sternwheel boaters “is more laid back. It’s more about history and hanging out and listening to their stories, some of which are probably true,” he said.
For Price, whose working life on the nation’s inland waterways spanned 63 years and more than 4,000 miles of river, time spent aboard the sternwheeler he and his son built from scratch over a span of eight years is precious.
“Going slow like you do in a sternwheeler, you see things in and along the river you would otherwise miss. I don’t know — the trip may be better than the destination,” he said. “But when you get together with other sternwheeler owners in a place like this, it’s kind of like a family reunion.”
Price’s Lauren Elizabeth was built for big-river cruising. The sternwheeler is 122 feet long and 22 feet wide, with two staterooms, each with its own bathroom. The boat pushed a barge equipped with a picnic table, grill, and a pair of spuds — steel shafts that can be driven into the river bottom to anchor the barge and secure the boat at riverside sites lacking docks — on its journey down the Ohio and Kanawha rivers.
The route for Wednesday’s Rod Run & Doo Wop Parade winds its way along Clendenin, Lee and Court streets before returning to Kanawha Boulevard, crossing the South Side Bridge and following U.S. 119 to Cabela’s at Southridge Center for a cruise-in. That event, expected to draw about 400 cars, is scheduled to end at 9 p.m.
Car show entrants will begin registering and parking along Kanawha Boulevard starting at 6 a.m. Thursday.