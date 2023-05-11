Two days after announcing a strike, Coca-Coca Consolidated employees who walked off the job on Tuesday returned to work Thursday morning, still without a contract.
A news release from Teamsters Local 175, which represents 102 Coca-Consolidated employees in the Charleston and Logan areas, stated no attempt had been made by Coca-Cola Consolidated to address a mounting pile of grievances that Teamsters Local 175 President Ken Hall termed the impetus for the strike.
According to Hall, grievances include supervisors allegedly engaging in union labor and taking hours away from union employees.
"Our members are concerned about their customers not receiving service,” said Hall of the reason for the workers return.
In late April, Charleston and Logan area delivery, warehouse, vending and merchandising employees represented by the union chapter authorized a strike after voting down a three-year contract proposal offered by Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 78-0. Their contract expired days later.
At that time, Hall told the Charleston Gazette-Mail workers would go on strike as soon as the contract expired, but the union chapter held off on walking off the job until earlier this week.
Picket lines then appeared at various Coca-Cola Consolidated facilities. Company locations in West Virginia include Logan, St. Albans, Clarksburg, Parkersburg and Bluefield. More than 100 additional employees across the state were expected by Hall to honor the work stoppage.
“Our members wanted to give the company a chance to come to their senses on a couple issues they insisted on in negotiations,” Hall said at the time of the decision to strike.
Locally, Coca-Cola Consolidated employees operate primarily out of distribution centers on Winfield Road, in St. Albans, and Whitman Creek Road, in Logan, which serve the Charleston and Huntington areas, among others.
The strike had represented the entirety of the two sites’ workforces apart from non-union supervisory employees and “weekend merchandisers,” according to Hall.
Two changes seen as problematic by the union during contract negotiations have been proposed or enacted by Coca-Cola — one to have a third-party agency deliver syrup for fountain beverages to area restaurants, and another allegedly already agreed to without negotiation wherein Sheetz convenience stores would receive Coke products at the company’s own distribution center and have its own delivery workers ship the product to stores.
Wages are also an issue. Hall claims non-union weekend merchandisers working out of St. Albans and Logan recently received a $4-an-hour raise, which he said is more than was proposed for union employees over three years in the company’s recently voted-down contract proposal.
A statement from Coca-Cola indicated the company had a plan in place and would continue to communicate with the union chapter on a solution.
Hall previously indicated that any potential return to work could be short-lived.
“Despite the company’s earlier public statement that 'we have a solid plan in place to continue serving our customers,' the fact is, since the strike began the company has sent out 10-15% of their delivery trucks," Hall said in the release. "Coca Cola has made no attempt to service any customers other than its largest.
"Unfortunately, I’m not surprised by the company’s inactions. As I’ve told our members, I respect the fact that they are concerned about their customers, but I remain skeptical as to whether the company cares enough about those customers to make some attempt to resolve these disputes."
