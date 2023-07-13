Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Andréa Santos, a Spanish teacher at Logan High School in Logan County, says it might sound cliché, but it really does take a village to raise a child.

“It’s everyone’s responsibility,” she said. “A school is not just the teachers in there and not just the students, but it’s the community and it’s the family, as well.”

Stories you might like

Recommended for you