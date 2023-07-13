Andréa Santos, a Spanish teacher at Logan High School in Logan County, says it might sound cliché, but it really does take a village to raise a child.
“It’s everyone’s responsibility,” she said. “A school is not just the teachers in there and not just the students, but it’s the community and it’s the family, as well.”
Santos, the 2016 West Virginia Teacher of the Year, was one of more than 550 participants at the Student Success Summit, which took place Wednesday and Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
The Student Success Summit was hosted by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, the West Virginia Community and Technical College System and the West Virginia Department of Education.
Participants included educators, counselors and administrators from the preschool, elementary, secondary and postsecondary education systems; workforce professionals; business and community leaders; military personnel; and West Virginia students.
“The summit is a statewide conference that brings together educators from across the pipeline, from K-12 through higher ed,” said Elizabeth Manuel, senior director of student services with the HEPC.
Manuel said this year’s theme is creating a career-ready workforce for West Virginia.
“There are sessions from higher ed, from K-12 and from community workforce development,” she said. “And what we have included this year, as well, is a student showcase where we have schools who brought together groups of students to showcase some of the work that they’re doing to become career ready.”
Manuel said the importance of the event is to bring educators together with others in the community to collaborate.
“We want to be able to really focus on the resources that we are making available to students here in West Virginia,” she said. “We want to make sure that our students are ready to meet the workforce demands. It’s very important for us to collaborate with not just K-12, but also higher ed. And when we talk about higher ed, we’re talking about career technical, we’re talking about community and technical colleges, four-year colleges and universities, and the military.”
Rashaun Ward, a staff sergeant with West Virginia Army National Guard, serves in the recruiting and retention battalion and said the event offered the opportunity to develop relationships with those in the state’s education system.
“Throughout the year, students see us in high schools and colleges doing things as far as recruiting, but we’d like to make sure that we are part of an opportunity like this, where we have our state Department of Education, we have our counselors, our principals and all of our other partners throughout the state that do the same things,” Ward said.
He said college might not be for everyone.
“But we also believe that education and career development is still for everyone,” he said. “Success is not just for that individual, but it also has helped strengthen the state of West Virginia. For someone who wants college, we’re the ones who not only help from the time that they’re in high school, we’re already starting to give them a monthly income check. We start to give them health insurance, life insurance and those sorts of supports. Plus, we pay their tuition 100%. If you want to be a mechanic, you want to be a welder or [in] construction, electrical, anything like that, we help pay for trade school, as well.”
Manuel said understanding students’ needs and other educational and career challenges is valuable for creating seamless and supportive lifelong learning systems.
“It’s important that we get to have some time to collaborate and have those conversations of how we can best serve our students in West Virginia,” she said.
