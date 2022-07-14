HUNTINGTON — High school students took to the streets during the past month to learn driver safety and tips through the Cabell County Schools summer driver education course.
Driver education instructors Mickey Grass, at Huntington High School, and Julie Brumfield, at Cabell Midland High School, spent the past four weeks teaching students about safety on the road.
Grass said the summer program is an opportunity to work with students, as he allows them to make mistakes and work through them while they learn to safely drive, whether it be winding back roads or the interstate.
“I try to let them make as many mistakes as they can while they’re driving with me so I can talk about it and use it as a learning experience,” he said. “This is my thing I tell them: There’s nothing you all can do that I have not experienced.”
The classes can accommodate up to 15 students in the summer, which Grass said is a lower number to allow more driving time for students who are enrolled. During the school year, Grass works with 54 students a semester and the students get six hours of driving time.
To pass the class, students are required to complete 50 hours of coursework, 10 hours of observation driving and six hours of driving. Grass said in the summer program, students will finish with almost double the driving time.
“They drive for maybe 45 minutes, an hour every day,” he said. “They’re getting 10 to 11 hours by the end, so they’ve almost doubled their driving experience they would have gotten during the school year.
“We would love to get more people in, but at the same time, it’s been very beneficial for these students.”
Cierra King, 15, said she signed up for the summer driver education course partly because she thought her mom was hesitant to take her driving for the first time.
King turns 16 in September, and after just one month in the driving camp, she said she feels confident she will pass the test to obtain her driver’s license when the time comes.
King said she enjoyed getting extra driving time, and said it has been nice to have an instructor explaining material while she’s sitting behind the wheel and can see everything in real time.
“I’ve gotten a lot more hours than I thought I would during driver’s camp, so that’s been really, really helpful,” she said. “It’s just really helpful having someone explain it carefully and not freak out with you, and be right with you as it’s happening.”
Joe Thacker, coordinator of Cabell County Schools’ summer programs, said the second summer driving program has gone well, adding that it is a program people should take advantage of so students can learn to drive and possibly get a discount on insurance after completing the course.