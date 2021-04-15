West Virginia is one of 15 states that make early and absentee voting more difficult, a study by the Center for Election Innovation and Research released Thursday found.
“The most secure elections are those that allow voting to be spread out over a series of days, using a series of methods,” David Becker, executive director of the center, said during a virtual media briefing Thursday. “Spreading out voting over a longer period of time is an integrity issue.”
Becker said the report, “How Easy Is Voting In Your State?” was prompted by legislation introduced in multiple state legislatures to restrict voting by mail and early voting, legislation prompted by what he called President Donald Trump’s “big lie” in claiming the presidential election was stolen from him.
“We just ran the most secure, transparent election in American history, and that is objectively true by any measure you look at,” Becker said. “Yet, a substantial number of people believe the exact opposite.”
During the just-completed West Virginia legislative session, the Senate with a vote of 29-5 passed Senate Bill 565, which critics said would have created obstacles to voting.
After a public hearing in which a large majority of speakers opposed the bill — which would have eliminated the two most popular days of early voting, would have reduced the time period for starting the process of purging “idle” voters from the voting rolls from four years to two, and would have changed voter registration at state DMV offices from requiring drivers to affirmatively opt out of registering to vote to requiring an affirmative opt in — House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, opted to allow the bill to die in committee.
Becker said the report is a snapshot in time regarding current state laws on absentee and early voting, noting, “They are both good measures of voter access and election integrity.”
Spreading voting out over a longer period of time helps assure integrity by making it more difficult to commit large-scale election fraud or to disrupt elections, as opposed to Election Day only voting, or permitting only a limited amount of time for early voting.
With extended early voting, there is a greater opportunity to uncover incidents of voter fraud, such as a ballot fraudulently cast in a voter’s name, and to take corrective action than if the fraud is discovered on Election Day, he said.
The study found that 35 states and the District of Columbia rated green for offering either all-mail voting or no-excuse early absentee voting, along with early in-person voting.
West Virginia was among eight states rated yellow for offering early in-person voting, but permitting early absentee voting only for voters who meet one of nine eligibility criteria to be allowed to vote absentee.
Seven states rated red for having no early in-person voting, and having only excuse-required absentee voting.
Much of the discussion during Thursday’s briefing focused on legislation recently enacted in Georgia to restrict voter access, which Becker said was unfortunate since Georgia had been a model state for voter accessibility.
He said he is concerned about legislation pending in Texas that would impose much more severe restrictions on voter access.
“It would pretty much enshrine Texas as one of the hardest states to vote in in the country,” Becker said.
He said he is hopeful that the current push to impose restrictions on voting laws will fade over time.
“I am hopeful some of the loudest voices that have lied about the election for so long are going to die down,” Becker said.
He noted, for example, that Trump attorney Sidney Powell, in response to a defamation suit brought against her by Dominion Voting Systems, last month stated that “no reasonable person” could believe that her false claims and conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election were true.
Based in Washington, the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR) is an electoral policy advocacy group that provides grants and conducts research aimed at increasing voting security and increasing voter turnout.
Prior to founding the center in 2016, Becker was a lawyer with the Voting Section of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.