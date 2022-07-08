Andrea St. Clair, board president of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s West Virginia chapter, calls her job a “passion beyond profession.”
“I basically live and breathe suicide prevention,” she said. “It’s what I care about. I just want us to continue doing everything we can to save lives.”
St. Clair, who also volunteers for the organization, dedicated her life to suicide prevention after losing her uncle to suicide in 2002 and two of her classmates to suicide shortly after graduating high school.
“It’s motivated me to do whatever I can to prevent other families from having to experience this,” she said.
According to 2020 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, suicide in the 12th-leading cause of death in West Virginia. It is the second-leading cause of death for West Virginians ages 10 to 34, and the fourth-leading cause of death for ages 35 to 44.
West Virginia ranks 10th in the nation, with a suicide death rate of 19.45 per 100,000 in population.
The problem has led to a nationwide push to destigmatize conversations about mental health and legislation to establish the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s new three-digit dialing code — 988.
“We’ve done a lot of advocacy work to bring this about,” St. Clair said. “The rollout on 988 has been something that has been in the works for years.”
In 2018, the National Suicide Hotline Improvement Act was signed into law. The legislation called on the Federal Communications Commission and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to determine the feasibility of establishing the three-digit dialing code.
In 2020, the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act was passed requiring the FCC to designate 988 as the universal phone number for the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline.
In March, the Legislature passed, and Gov. Jim Justice signed into law, Senate Bill 181, which established 988 in West Virginia, with a commitment from the Department of Health and Human Resources to fully fund the program for the first two to three years.
The new number launches nationally on July 16. The existing help line, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), will remain available.
“A mental health crisis is just as important as a medical crisis, and having a place for individuals who are experiencing that to be able to access that a lot easier than the 1-800 number, it’s just such a monumental moment,” St. Clair said.
DHHR officials said they are expecting a 300% to 400% increase in calls over the first four years of the program.
“This is part of the crisis system that will grow. So this call center line is step one and it is ready to go and it will answer folks’ calls right from the very beginning,” Christina Mullins, commissioner for the DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health, said.
The launch will mark the beginning of 988’s slow rollout, which will be followed by a broader marketing push next summer.
“These will be crisis calls that are coming in. You want to be able to handle the calls that you generate,” Mullins said.
In April 2022, 807 calls and over 200 chats and texts to the lifeline were initiated from West Virginia. Nationally, the number of calls to the lifeline has been rising for several years, with 2,392,790 logged in 2020.
In West Virginia, these calls are answered by a single call center, a Charleston-based nonprofit called First Choice Services, which says it is ready for the launch.
“West Virginia doesn’t always get a lot of positive headlines, but this is definitely one that I think the state and its residents can be proud of,” Terrance Hamm, 988 director at First Choice Services, said.
Currently, First Choice Services has an in-state answer rate of 90%, placing West Virginia in the top seven states for lifeline calls to be answered locally.
“Every state’s goal is to try to answer 90% of their own calls before it rolls to the national call center, because that really impacts the infrastructure for everyone,” Mullins said.
First Choice Services operates a West Virginia-specific program to handle calls, chats and texts from within the Mountain State. It was recently contracted as a national backup center for chats and texts.
“This is what I’ve said from the beginning with 988, it’s a game-changer for West Virginia,” Hamm said. “We have so many small communities with limited access to mental health services and mental health support. Now, with 988, from your computer or your telephone, help is now available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
To prepare for the expected increase in calls, First Choice Services has stepped up hiring and training efforts. Finding potential employees has been the biggest obstacle.
“It has been hard to find people,” First Choice Services CEO Lata Menon said. “Our industry is no different in that way than any industry in the nation right now, where it’s kind of a job seekers market.”
According to Mullins, the DHHR has sought to combat this shortage by providing the company funding to help with staffing, offering student loan repayment programs for therapists and counselors, and helping with recruitment and provider training.
First Choice Service’s West Virginia program is budgeted to employ between 30 to 35 employees, with an additional 45 to 50 employees earmarked for the national backup program.
According to Menon, there are currently five staff members dedicated to the West Virginia lifeline who are supported by about 45 other staff members who help ensure calls are answered. About half of the positions for the national backup program have been filled.
“If we had to be ready next week for the capacity that we know 988 will bring over the course of the next five years, we would be panicked,” Menon said. “But are we ready for the launch? Absolutely.”
The nonprofit also operates several other helplines, including HELP4WV, the state’s addiction and mental health service, the West Virginia Tobacco Quit-Line and the Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia.
“We’re hiring, we’re hiring, we’re hiring,” Menon said.
Those interested in applying at First Choice Services can do so online at https://firstchoiceservices .org/jobs.