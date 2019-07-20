Sutton Dam to offer tours July 27

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Sutton Lake will be offering tours of Sutton Dam, in Sutton, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 27. Tours are only open to U.S. citizens and due to security regulations, all adults must show a government-provided photo ID (such as a driver’s license) in order to participate in a tour.
Cameras and bags are not permitted in the dam, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Groups of 10 or more may call the project office about a “special request tour” at another time.
The annual “That Dam Race” 5K run/walk will be held beginning at 8 a.m.
For information, call the Sutton Lake Project Office at 304-765-2816.