Sutton Dam to offer tours July 27

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Sutton Lake will be offering tours of Sutton Dam, in Sutton, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 27. Tours are only open to U.S. citizens and due to security regulations, all adults must show a government-provided photo ID (such as a driver’s license) in order to participate in a tour.

Cameras and bags are not permitted in the dam, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Groups of 10 or more may call the project office about a “special request tour” at another time.

The annual “That Dam Race” 5K run/walk will be held beginning at 8 a.m.

For information, call the Sutton Lake Project Office at 304-765-2816.

Funerals Today

Funeral for Saturday, July 20, 2019

Adkins, Dessie - Noon, Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Boswell, Martha - 11 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Byers, John - 11 a.m., Ferguson Memorial Baptist Church, Dunbar. 

Duernberger, John - 2 p.m., Mt. Juliet United Methodist Church, Belle.

Holt, Christine - 11 a.m., Grace FWB Church Ely, McCorkle.

Honeycutt, Naomi - 1 p.m., New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Horrocks, Mary - 2 p.m., Fayetteville Baptist Church. 

Hunt, C. Kathleen - 10 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Kinder, Thomas - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Knuckles, Russell-1 p.m., Bream Presbyterian Church, Charleston.

Mullens, Mary - 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Charleston.

Persinger, Franklin - Noon, Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Procopio, Lisa - 1 p.m., Verdunville Church of God, Verdunville. 

Smithson, Carol - 11 a.m., Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church, Tornado.

Stevens, Carolyn - 2 p.m., Saint George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.

Triplett, William - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.  