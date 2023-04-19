Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Coal industry officials verbalized feeling the heat of continuing regulation during the West Virginia Coal Association’s annual Mining Symposium this week.

A West Virginia University professor tabbed a lesser known coal application than declining coal-fired energy production as offering a relatively more stable economic future.

Stories you might like

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you