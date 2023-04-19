Coal industry officials verbalized feeling the heat of continuing regulation during the West Virginia Coal Association’s annual Mining Symposium this week.
A West Virginia University professor tabbed a lesser known coal application than declining coal-fired energy production as offering a relatively more stable economic future.
“Rome is on fire,” West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton bluntly told a crowd of industry representatives and supporters gathered at Embassy Suites in Charleston on Tuesday in an effort to encourage political fundraising.
Currently, West Virginians are caught between competing mindsets, that of energy progressives focused on climate change science, energy independence and incentivization of cleaner technology and that of coal proponents focused on grid stability, business preservation and free market arguments.
According to a WVU Bureau of Business and Economics Research study, in 2021, 10,700 West Virginians directly employed in coal production produced 78.6 million tons of coal, the state’s second lowest total ever (2020) and half its 2001 total, generating approximately $5.6 billion in direct economic output. A further 2,303 directly employed in coal-fired power generation corresponded to about $4 billion in output.
An estimated 16,671 jobs indirectly related to or induced by those sectors corresponded to an estimated additional $3.6 billion in economic output.
West Virginia is the second largest producer of coal in the U.S. and a state where 17% live below the poverty line, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2022, it sported a bottom fifth GDP of about $80 billion.
Nationally and globally, however, concerns extend beyond Appalachia.
According to NASA, in the past 73 years carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere have increased by 120 parts per million (ppm) from 300 ppm to 420 ppm, the same level of increase observable in the 800,000 years prior.
Increased greenhouse gases trap a greater share of the sun’s energy (heat) within the earth’s atmosphere, contributing to temperature changes beyond natural year-to-year fluctuations and impacting weather dynamics that could carry broad and expensive environmental, economic and geopolitical implications.
Earth’s average temperature has risen about two degrees since the 19th century, with two-thirds of that warming occurring since 1975 and the last seven years being the seven warmest on record.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2021, CO2 emissions from burning coal for power accounted for about 20% of total U.S. energy-related CO2 emissions and nearly 60% of total CO2 emissions from the electric power sector. The U.S. produces 15% of the world’s CO2 emissions, according to the EPA.
In light of the issue, subsequent new global standards, national agency rules and legislation have aimed to curtail emissions, drawing the ire of the coal industry, representatives of which feel they’re being forced out through continued impacts to their bottom line.
According to the Energy Information Administration, nearly a quarter of the U.S. coal-fired fleet is scheduled to be retired by 2029. Between 2012 and 2021, an average of 9,450 megawatts of coal-fired capacity was retired each year.
In just one example, the town of St. Mary’s, West Virginia is slated to see its Pleasants Power Station close absent a purchase this year.
According to the study, net coal-fired electricity generation in the U.S. peaked in the late 2000s at around 1.9 billion megawatt hours and has declined to about 900 million megawatt hours in 2021. Currently, coal accounts for 19.5% of U.S. utility-scale electricity generation.
Several officials expressed fear regulations will become more numerous following allotment of $5 billion in Inflation Reduction Act funds which the EPA states will support efforts by states, municipalities, air pollution control agencies and other groups to develop and implement greenhouse gas reduction strategies.
Despite this notion, the weight of total coal exports from the state actually increased marginally when comparing 2008 to 2021, according to the study.
And in another presentation, Associate Professor of Economics and Assistant Dean for Outreach with WVU’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research John Deskins, PhD, tabbed a less widely-known application of coal as having a relatively more stable economic future than its declining coal-fired power-generation counterpart.
“They’re [exports] going to be around a long time, no matter what happens to coal usage and electric power generation in this country, India and China and other countries in Europe and South America and Africa are going to continue to burn American coal, West Virginia coal,” Deskins said.
Metallurgical coal or, met coal, a grade of coal that can be used to produce the “coke” that serves as a fuel and reactant in the blast furnace process for steel-making, is seen by Deskins as a more stable longer-term resource for the state.
Deskins explained that’s due to the current technological limitations of steel production, continued global growth necessitating steel production and lack of environmental discourse surrounding the process.
“Met coal is not going anywhere. Any discussion around the drop in coal production we’ve seen over the past 15 years or so, that doesn’t involve met coal at all,” Deskins. “There is no other way to produce steel... We are laying the foundation for a big chunk of the national steel industry.”
West Virginia, specifically counties including Logan, Raleigh, Fayette, McDowell, Wyoming and Taylor counties produce 11.6 million tons of the 18.5 million tons of met coal delivered to U.S. coke plants. Met coal directly employs 5,900 in the state (23,700 indirect) and generates $4.2 billion in direct economic activity ($5.4 billion indirect). That total helped support 547,000 steel jobs nationally.
Still, issues could one day surface with met coal too.
According to a study by Princeton University, iron and steel production is responsible for nearly 2% of greenhouse gas emissions from the U.S. industrial system and, according to the World Economic Forum, in 2021 Swedish green steel venture HYBRIT claimed to have a process in place to manufacture steel without using coal.
In addition to seeking funding, Hamilton also praised passage of House Bill 3303, which this year repurposed the long-dormant Coalfield Community Development Office as an informational, recruitment and public relations tool.
“This is our opportunity as a state to have a voice and a strong voice in the national politics,” Hamilton said. “Think for a moment if President [Joe] Biden was coming after Florida citrus products or Florida oranges, I guarantee you you would see the state of Florida put millions of dollars into a state campaign to fight back.”
The agency is currently seeking a director.
