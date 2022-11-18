Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit has agreed to stay an effort by the Sheriff’s Department Tax Office to collect $173,531.54 in delinquent property taxes owed on all three Charleston Town Center parking garages and the former Macy’s department store.

In a Nov. 1 filing, the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority and the city of Charleston asked Tabit for the stay, or a temporary halt, that might become permanent -- depending on Tabit’s future ruling. Tabit agreed to the stay nine days after the filing.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

