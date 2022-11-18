Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit has agreed to stay an effort by the Sheriff’s Department Tax Office to collect $173,531.54 in delinquent property taxes owed on all three Charleston Town Center parking garages and the former Macy’s department store.
In a Nov. 1 filing, the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority and the city of Charleston asked Tabit for the stay, or a temporary halt, that might become permanent -- depending on Tabit’s future ruling. Tabit agreed to the stay nine days after the filing.
The Quarrier Street parking garage and Macy’s all play a central role in the planned Capital City Sports Complex. City and county officials announced intentions earlier this year to build the complex. The plan involves tearing down half of Macy’s and the top three floors of the Quarrier Street parking building.
“In essence, it means the [maintenance] responsibility has shifted from the mall owner to the taxpayer,” retired property developer and vocal sports complex advocate Howard Swint said. “If that’s the case, the sports center is making lemonade out of lemons, at least for the one [Lee Street] structure.”
Swint said he would advocate for tearing down the Lee Street garage entirely.
"The buildings are nearly 40 years old and nearing the end of their useful life,” Swint said.
As recently as September, the urban renewal authority asked a structural engineer to examine and repair deficiencies in the Quarrier Street garage.
A TV station reported that signs on all levels of the parking garage read, “Park at your own risk. Not responsible for damage or theft to vehicles or vehicle contents. -- The Management.”
Past studies have shown the garages need millions of dollars in deferred maintenance.
Butlin had maintained that the authority owned only a “ground lease” on the buildings and subleased the parking operation to a third party. Butlin said the bondholder that initially financed the bonds, the Charleston Building Commission, owned the structures.
The Nov. 1 filing establishes that.
The original 1982 easement cast responsibility on mall operators for upkeep and maintenance of the buildings. The Hull Group, the current mall owner, extricated itself from that arrangement as part of the 2020 restructuring.
In September 2020, the initial Nov. 1 filing says, a streamlined agreement left only the authority and city standing as involved entities in the garage matter. The filing maintains that the Charleston Building Commission owns parking garage facilities and improvements.
Also absolved from responsibility was the third-party parking operator that served during the garage’s receivership, Boyd Real Estate Resources. The mall itself had gone bankrupt and sunk into receivership but emerged when U.S. Bank bought its own asset back at auction. The garages remained in receivership until the 2020 agreement.
An email from authority lawyers said the authority owns the parcel and leases the ground to the building commission, which owns and operates the parking garages.
“No other party, whether for profit or otherwise, has an interest or is involved,” the email said.
Authority property is “tax exempt and declared to be public property used for essential public and governmental purposes,” according to the email.