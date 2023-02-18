Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Mike and Alisha Segars walk us through what it takes to make pure West Virginia maple syrup and infusions.

BROOKS -- Running a commercial maple syrup operation along the southern fringe of where it is possible to do so in North America has been both challenging and rewarding for Mike and Alisha Segars of Brooks.

While the chances of having a longer production season are generally better for those tapping trees in Canada or New England, the Segars are blessed with an abundance of larger, more productive sugar maples to help them make the most of the season they have.

PHOTOS: Moonstruck Maple

Mike and Alisha Segars opened Moonstruck Maple in 2018 in Brooks, West Virginia. This year alone the couple has collected more than 3,500 gallons of tree sap. 

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

