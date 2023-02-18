BROOKS -- Running a commercial maple syrup operation along the southern fringe of where it is possible to do so in North America has been both challenging and rewarding for Mike and Alisha Segars of Brooks.
While the chances of having a longer production season are generally better for those tapping trees in Canada or New England, the Segars are blessed with an abundance of larger, more productive sugar maples to help them make the most of the season they have.
"But when the trees bud, the season ends," said Mike Segars.
This year, the Summers County couple fired up their evaporator and began processing syrup on Feb. 6. As of Wednesday, they had converted more than 3,500 gallons of sap into 100-plus gallons of prize-winning maple syrup.
Maple tree water flows into a container to be processed.
KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail
The Segars' commercial syrup operation, Moonstruck Maple, began operating in 2018, maintaining 1,100 taps at a family owned expanse of forest and former farmland near the top of Chestnut Mountain, towering over the south end of the New River Gorge between Sandstone and Hinton.
"This year, we have 1,300 taps out, connected to more than 2,000 feet of line," said Mike Segars. "We plan to add 300 more taps by the end of the season."
While maple syrup makers operating in flatter terrain need vacuum pumps to collect sap from a similar sized system of taps and tubing, "we get gravity-powered natural vacuum by being on such steep land," Segars said.
Tubes connected to taps carry sap downhill to a series of collection tanks. The sap is then hauled to Moonstruck Maple's sugar house. There, the sap enters a 2,300 gallon stainless steel tank. A reverse osmosis machine separates pure water from the sugar-bearing maple water.
"The reverse osmosis process bumps the maple water from about 2% sugar up to 12%," Segars said. That step reduces the amount of time and firewood needed for Moonstruck's Canadian-built evaporator to work its magic and convert 35 to 38 gallons of watery sap into one gallon of pure maple syrup.
Sap runs at peak volume when nighttime temperatures drop well below the freezing point and then rise into the 40s as the day progresses. On days like that, "we may have to empty the collection tanks twice a day, and we can go through 2 1/2 cords of wood to keep the evaporator going," Segars said.
The sugar house is equipped with cots to allow the Segars' three children, ages 5, 7 and 9, to catch some shuteye as their parents work through the night.
Syrup production can vary dramatically from season to season. "We're really at the mercy of Mother Nature," said Alisha Segars.
While the maple syrup-making season is brief, no matter where production occurs, the window of opportunity for syrup production in West Virginia is especially narrow, averaging a little more than 30 days annually.
So far, Moonstruck Maple's best production season took place in 2020, when nearly 500 gallons of syrup -- twice judged to be best in the state at the State Fair of West Virginia -- were bottled and sold.
Moonstruck Maple also offers a line of flavor-infused syrups, including ginseng-elderberry and barrel-aged salted maple syrup; bourbon barrels from Smooth Ambler Distillery in Maxwelton, Greenbrier County; and artisan salt from J.Q. Dickinson Salt Works in Malden.
A family connection had something to do with the Segars' decision to get into the maple syrup business.
"My mom's family tapped maple trees on their land in Ohio," said Alisha Segars. After her military-affiliated parents, Robert and Nyoka Morey, retired and moved to the mountaintop property in Summers County while she was in college, the idea of producing syrup there surfaced.
Segars, who grew up mainly in the Washington, D.C., area, met her future husband while both were attending West Virginia University. While there, both majored in wildlife management and interned at Three Rivers Avian Center, the Moreys' nearest neighbor.
Alisha Segars now works as a rehabilitation and research technician at Three Rivers, while her husband serves with the Beckley Fire Department and is a member of an interagency fire suppression crew that fights major western wildfires.
After the Segars took stock of the quantity and quality of maple trees on the Summers County property, the concept of starting a syrup-making business began to solidify. Alisha Segars took part in a state Department of Agriculture seminar on syrup-making, then she and her mother enrolled in a maple syrup certificate program offered by Future Generations University, based in Pendleton County.
By 2017, the family was ready for a small-scale test of the potential for syrup-making on their land. It proved to be successful, and led to their first year of commercial production in 2018.
"It's fun to spend so much time out in the woods and going to fairs and festivals," Alisha Segars said of the syrup-making sideline.
Once their syrup crop is processed and bottled, the Moonlight Maple team moves into sales mode, traveling to a series of fairs and festivals across the region where they sell their syrup. The syrup is also available at a number of shops and restaurants across the state, including the Red Caboose in Huntington's Heritage Station and J.Q. Dickinson Salt Works' Appalachian Mercantile. A list of outlets selling Moonlight Maple products is available at the company's website, www.moonstruckmaple.com.
West Virginia is the southernmost of 12 states and four Canadian provinces belonging to the North American Maple Syrup Council. State syrup producers maintain nearly 80,000 taps, and in recent years have produced between 13,000 and 16,000 gallons of syrup annually.
Moonstruck Maple is one of the three southernmost syrup operations in the state.
