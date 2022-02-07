A Taylor County circuit judge temporarily will fill in on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals until Gov. Jim Justice can appoint a long-term substitute.
Chief Justice John Hutchison appointed Judge Alan Moats to temporarily serve on the court in place of former justice Evan Jenkins, who resigned effective Sunday.
Moats has presided in the 19th Judicial Circuit, which includes Taylor and Barbour counties, since 1997.
He will preside on the court until Justice appoints a person to fill the seat.
Moats called his appointment a “tremendous honor” in a news release from the Supreme Court.
Jenkins submitted his resignation letter to Justice on Friday, saying he was going to return to private practice.
Moats currently serves as the chairman of the West Virginia Mass Litigation Panel and the Judicial Investigation Commission.
He previously served as Taylor County Prosecutor from 1985 to 1996 and was an assistant prosecutor prior to his election.
The West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will convene in the coming days to establish the application and interview process through which commissioners will select three nominees to submit to Justice.
Justice is required to select a judge from the commission’s recommendations.
The person Justice appoints to the court will serve in that capacity until voters elect a justice during a special election to complete the rest of the term, which ends in 2024.