A year-long contract dispute between about 400 union workers and management of the AHF hardwood flooring plant in Beverly came to an end on Friday, following a vote to approve a new contract offer.
The workers, represented by Teamsters Local 175, ratified the new contract by a 92% margin, after voting last February by a nearly identical margin to reject a previous offer.
"The first offer was terrible and did little to address the serious concerns of our members," said Ken Hall, president of the local and general secretary-treasurer of its parent organization, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
The new agreement calls for a total raise of $2.05 an hour over the life of the contract, including retroactive pay back to February, when the earlier offer was voted down. In addition to the pay raise, the new contract calls for modest increases in employee health insurance premiums.
Working without a contract for the past year has been "a frustrating process for our members," said Luke Farley, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 175. "But our rank and file committee held strong and it is clear by the results that our members appreciated what they did."
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the vote was conducted by phone and internet, following a Zoom meeting to explain the new offer.
AHF, formerly Anderson Hardwood Flooring, is a subsidiary of the private equity firm AIP, or American Industrial Partners. Products made at the plant are manufactured under several names, including Bruce Hardwood.