Thanksgiving travel expected to be heaviest since 2005

West Virginians hitting the highway or catching flights for the Thanksgiving holiday can expect to encounter the heaviest traffic and most crowded airports in 14 years, according to the American Automobile Association.
More than 55 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving, according to AAA projections, making the 2019 holiday the second-most heavily traveled since the association began tracking Thanksgiving travel volume in 2000.
Overall, there will be 1.6 million more Thanksgiving travelers this year compared with last year -- an increase of 2.9 percent, according to AAA. Most travel will take place on highways, with 49.3 million Americans expected make Thanksgiving road trips this year, while 4.45 million are expected to fly.
"Strong economic fundamentals are motivating Americans to venture out this holiday in near-record numbers," said Paula Twidale, vice president of AAA's travel division. "Consumer spending remains strong, thanks to increasing wages, disposable income and household wealth, and travel remains one of their top priorities for the holiday season."
Gasoline prices are a bit cheaper than they were at this time last year, while rental car prices for the Nov. 27-Dec. 1 Thanksgiving holiday are priced at the highest rates since 1999, according to AAA.
While highway traffic will be heavy throughout the week leading up to Thanksgiving, it will peak on Wednesday afternoon, causing major delays in major metropolitan areas when vacationers join commuters on the beltways.
To keep up with the high volume of Thanksgiving air travel, U.S. airlines are expected to add nearly 850 flights during the holiday period.
According to an analysis of AAA flight bookings, flights made on the Monday before Thanksgiving and on Thanksgiving Day are priced lower and are less crowded than other holiday travel dates. The Sunday after Thanksgiving is the busiest air travel day of the holiday season.
The staff at Charleston's Yeager Airport suggests Thanksgiving holiday travelers arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before scheduled departure time. Travelers are also urged to review rules for carry-on bags at tsa.gov before departing for the airport.
Flight departure and arrival displays are viewable online at yeagerairport.com, and announcements on the airport's Facebook page should be consulted for possible delays. Those picking up passengers at Yeager should use the free 20-minute parking lot fronting the passenger terminal instead of parking at the terminal curb or along Airport Road.
For those staying at home for the holiday, the long-term weather forecast for the Charleston area indicates that sunny skies should prevail on Monday and Tuesday, turning to partly sunny on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, according to the National Weather Service.