HINTON -- Billy Blackburn and a buddy were walking along Summers Street on a damp, cold, gray Wednesday. What did they think of the sinkhole?
“Things are going to do what they’re going to do around here,” said Blackburn, not exactly worked up over the 40-by-40-foot hole which has given the city police department a distinctive architectural feature. “I just live here. They’ll get around to it when they can get around to it.
“I don’t drive. It don’t bother me one bit. I just hope nobody falls in it.”
While Blackburn’s life remains unaffected by the phenomenon which will take millions of dollars to fix, a hard rain last weekend made the rest of the town take notice of the otherworldly chasm. A good portion of the Hinton Police Department ridiculously hangs over the hole, whose bottom can’t be seen without the benefit of altitude. One can’t get close enough.
Hinton Police Chief Nathan Allen, 38, took a photo when the hole opened June 13 with initial dimensions roughly 6 by 6 feet. He did not feel assured when a volunteer fire department drone showed the cavern about 35 feet deep. The three-man police department is now in a temporary location downtown.
“I knew it was a bad situation,” Allen said. “I notified DOH [the state Department of Highways] immediately, along with our [city] street department. They started in on that day trying to get engineers in to look at it. There was a lot to it. It’s not something they could just have filled.”
DOH engineers and construction workers can wait no longer. At a news conference this week, the DOH said it would construct a temporary ground bridge, one that would alternate single lanes of traffic on W.Va. 20, north and south. It should be under construction as you read this.
“During those two days, if you drive by the area, you will see more DOH uniforms than you can imagine,” Joe Pack, a deputy state highway engineer, told reporters. “Our plans are to construct a steel bridge, which will sit on the road surface, which will span the hole in its entirety and will sit on solid ground, what we are all driving on.”
Pack did not mean the bridge would travel over the hole itself but span the length of the depression. The idea is to remove the detour around the hole, further separating motorists from it. The ground bridge would rest on the portion of W.Va. 20 still in use, adjacent to the sinkhole.
A sight to see
Motorists entering Hinton off Interstate 77, then W.Va. 20, encounter the hole upon arrival in the town proper. It is an arresting sight. The hole opened larger after heavy Hurricane Nicole remnant rains a week ago.
Allen said portions of the building might be salvageable because it was constructed in about 14 prefabricated sections, resembling modular homes, he said.
In June, a 90-year-old stone culvert collapsed directly under W.Va. 20, washing away support. The culvert is designed to take mountain water from Brier Branch under the highway, police station and railroad tracks – Hinton was once a booming railroad hub – and into the New River.
Water gushed off the mountain Wednesday and into the culvert on the mountain side of the road. A black plastic culvert installed after the initial sinkhole rupture accomplished nothing, other than to jut out far enough to be seen.
DOH surveyor Chad Dryer said the plastic culvert met with impossible resistance – the collapse of the old culvert with all its stone structure and the weight of dirt above. The plan was to run the new culvert all the way through the old one, he said.
Then the DOH discovered that the soil included toxic amounts of lead. Now, Pack told reporters, a horizontal drill will bore a 6-foot diameter steel pipe, which will serve as drainage. He said the project would go to bid by the end of the year and cost millions of dollars.
Jim Moore, the DOH’s Lewisburg district engineer, did not return a phone call to the Gazette-Mail.
Lack of maintenance
A patron at Otter and Oak, a trendy downtown shop with tin ceilings, offered a commonsense sinkhole synopsis, which placed the 90-year-old culvert squarely in the middle.
“Without maintenance, all culverts are going to cave in eventually,” she said. “Water is going to find a way to get where it wants to go.”
Otter and Oak employee John Hormick, 40, said his wife must drive around the hole to get to work.
“It makes her nervous at night, especially coming home,” Hormick said. “It’s gotten so big so fast.”
Fellow employee Jarred Shaffer, 25, said he isn’t ecstatic about the temporary bridge. “I don’t know that I feel like going over it,” he said.
One Hinton-area Facebook user isn’t so sure either.
“How is a bridge deemed safe without knowing how far across and wide this sinkhole may end up being?” Tammie Richmond asked. “Isn’t this a little presumptuous before studying the land in more depth?”
Timothy Holland replied, “Stand back and watch Baby Dog and Jim Justice get it done!”
City Manager Cris Meadows didn’t crack any jokes Wednesday, but he appeared calm. The job is out of his hands. “We’ll figure out a solution,” Meadows said.
School schedules have been scrambled. Elementary students who pass the hole were transferred Wednesday from heavy buses – which will be traveling the section of road upon which the temporary bridge will sit – to smaller church vans.
Both the middle and high schools have been on a remote learning schedule this past week. They will be off for Thanksgiving this coming week. Summers County High and Middle schools share a building . Those accustomed to taking Interstate-77 and W.Va. 20 into and out of town have had to resort to more far-flung, winding road routes.
The more things change ...
The temporary bridge completes an ironic circle to Hinton’s past. The now-collapsed culvert is only there because the floor of a bridge over Brier Branch fell in the 1930s. That’s when the now-decrepit culvert came to be.
The culvert calamity occurred in the middle of a Hinton upswing. Bluestone Scenic National River next door is part of the New River Gorge National Park system and brings in a steady stream of visitors, as does the annual Railroad Days in late October. Otter and Oak sold 1,000 cups of coffee on one of those days, Shaffer said.
Railroad Days is a Huntington to Hinton excursion which passes through the gorge and all its fall color.
The town has a little swagger. Retro-style signs abound. Old buildings are spruced up. Some run-down home compete with better-kept ones, but that look is not unheard of in West Virginia.
If it wasn’t for that darn hole.