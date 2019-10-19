The Foundation for Thomas Health hosts 26th Annual Gala Benefit

The Foundation for Thomas Health is hosting its 26th Annual Gala Benefit, “The Venetian Masquerade” at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The evening will be a celebration of the opening of the Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Special Care Unit at Thomas Memorial Hospital — the first and only NAS Unit in the community.
Moses Auto Group is the Signature Sponsor and the emcees for the evening are Amanda Barren and Taylor Eaton of WSAZ News Channel 3.
The event begins with a “Showcase of Support” highlighting the programs and services benefiting the community made possible by donor support of the Foundation. Participants in the Foundation-funded Junior and Senior Nursing Academy will serve as the dinner ushers and spotters during the paddle raise. Following a cocktail hour will be a 4-course Italian farm-to-table style dinner by Distinctive Gourmet Sous Chef, Michael Turner.
Following a brief program, performers from the Charleston Ballet will present dessert. Dancing and live music by The Soul Doctors will round out the fundraising event concluding at 10:30 p.m.
The Foundation would like to thank all the sponsors, donors and volunteers for their generous support. If you have any questions or want more information on how to sponsor or attend the Gala, call the Foundation office at 304-766-4340 or visit www.TheFoundationWV.org.