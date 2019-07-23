The Jackson County Junior Fair schedule of events: July 23, 2019

The Jackson County Junior Fair schedule of events
Tuesday, July 23
Jackson County Fairgrounds near Cottageville
Tickets for adults (ages 12 and over) cost $10 and tickets for youth (ages 2-11) cost $5. Children under 2 are free. Ticket prices does not include admission to the carnival, which must be purchased separately. For more information, visit www.jacksoncountyfair.com.
7:30 a.m.: Gates open
8 a.m.: Sheep Showmanship -- Show Arena
11 a.m.: Exhibit halls open. State Fair Signup until 4 p.m.
11:30 a.m.: Beef Showmanship -- Show Arena
1 p.m.: 4-H & FFA Horse Show English Fitting & Grooming/Showmanship -- Horse Ring; Horsemanship
3 p.m.: 4-H & FFA Market & Meat Goat Show & Showmanship -- Show Arena
6 p.m.: Carnival opens
6 p.m.: ATV Drag Race -- Pull Track
7 p.m.: Open Meat Goat Show -- Show Arena
8 p.m.: Mark Chesnutt Concert -- Stage
9 p.m.: Exhibit halls close