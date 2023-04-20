Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Mine Wars Museum will host its first Camp Solidarity Oct. 13-14.

It is a training event to build worker power, and was created by the Museum's team to aid labor leaders and activists in building stronger, more effective unions, while providing labor history education.

