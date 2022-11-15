Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Wordle, the popular word-guessing game from the New York Times won’t use plural words according to an announcement made last week.

Over the past year, tens of millions of people tried to guess the five-letter word of the day. A software engineer in Brooklyn named Josh Wardle, created the game as a gift for his partner. It was released to the public in October 2021 and the New York Times purchased it for at least $1 million in January 2022.

