The Kanawha County Commission on Friday sent a letter to the West Virginia House minority leader calling on the Legislature to hold public hearings on proposed rate increases by utility companies.
In the letter addressed to Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, Commissioners Kent Carper, Ben Salango and Lance Wheeler cited West Virginia American Water and Appalachian Power companies’ recent filings with the Public Service Commission seeking to raise rates on customers. Skaff also is the president of HD Media, parent company of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
The commission warned in January that Appalachian Power’s request to implement “an infrastructure investment tracker,” was just a way to duck the regular base rate increase process, which is lengthy and opens the door for public input. This tracker would place a surcharge on customers’ bills that would allow the company to recover costs from infrastructure investment projects between base rate cases. The staff of the Public Service Commission strongly urged the commission to dismiss the request.
“Over the past two years, Appalachian Power Company’s rates have increased by almost 16%,” commissioners wrote. “Despite these increases, the company is at present seeking permission from the Public Service Commission to implement, for the first time, an additional monthly infrastructure surcharge on all customers.”
The commission faulted the water company for filing a rate increase request for an additional $40.8 million in annual revenue for water and wastewater operations combined, 26.1% more than the company’s current rates. The average monthly residential sewer bill would jump from $54.14 to $71.84, according to filings.
“West Virginia American Water maintains customer rates that reflect the true cost of delivering safe, reliable water service,” a spokesperson wrote in response to the letter. “Our company upholds an impressive infrastructure replacement rate while continuing to meet evolving water quality standards. Unfortunately, throughout West Virginia, many water and wastewater systems are now failing or distressed due to customer rates that do not keep pace with the need to invest in infrastructure replacement and technology to meet water quality standards.”
A spokesperson for Appalachian Power did not return a request for comment Friday. However, in a previous report, the company cited “nearly $400 million in infrastructure investments not yet recovered in rates across our West Virginia service area,” which includes “several projects in Kanawha County designed to improve service reliability for customers in parts of Charleston, Clendenin, St. Albans, South Hills and Loudendale.”
The County Commission is calling on the Legislature to hold “meaningful public hearings to take public opinion and to further examine the recurring, unaffordable utility rate increases in West Virginia.” Commissioners also called for the Legislature to consider capping rate increases and placing moratoriums on utility rate increases if a company recently was granted an increase.
“The Kanawha County Commission is hearing from residents and businesses alike — enough is enough,” they wrote. “It defies reason to expect the citizens of this state to continue to bear the innumerable burdens caused by repeated and unaffordable utility rate hikes.”
Commission President Carper said in an interview Friday that the Legislature must step in immediately to fight these “back-to-back-to-back” rate increases. While Kanawha County regularly intervenes in Public Service Commission filings during rate cases, Carper said the Legislature can actually exercise authority over the process.
“I believe in the Public Service Commission. I believe in intelligent regulation of utility companies ... but, at some point in time, someone has to look out for the consumer,” Carper said. “And frankly, the consumer does not have a voice in this process. Not really.
“What I hope for [legislators] to do is take a serious look at this, listen to their constituency and exercise some form of relief for these unaffordable rate increases,” he said. “They are unaffordable.”
Residents and businesses are “getting run over top of” by recent rate increases, Carper said, and if the Public Service Commission grants these proposed increases, the problem is going to quickly accelerate.
“You can use all these metaphors — pouring gas on the fire, whatever — this is worse than that,” Carper said. “Circumventing any scrutiny at all will just amount to these people just hijacking our utility cases.”
Carper, who has served on the Kanawha commission since 1996, said the problem has been the same since he started. While there is an avenue for public input in rate cases, concerns of local residents are never heard by these corporations, he said. Now it’s on the Legislature to intervene on behalf of West Virginians and make sure their voices are actually heard this time around, he added.
“They are out-of-state companies, and they don’t care [about us],” Carper said.