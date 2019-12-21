Things to do Dec. 21, 2019

Music

ROANE COUNTY COUNTRY JAMBOREE: 6 p.m. Adults $4. Children under 12 free. With Kenny and Becky and the Country Swingers. COA Bldg, 811 Madison Ave., Spencer.

THE COMPANY STORES CHRISTMAS WITH TROPIDELIC: 7 p.m. Tickets $20 and $25. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.

CONCERTS OF LESSONS AND CAROLS: 7 p.m. Tickets $10. West Virginia Symphony Chorus winter concert. Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St., Charleston.

OPEN MIC: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.

RESTLESS: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Christmas dance and covered dish dinner. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.

“LANDAU AND LARRY: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS”: 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10. Landau Eugene Murphy and Larry Groce. Madison Civic Center, 261 Washington Ave., Madison.

SHAWN BENFIELD: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.

Dance

FOOTMAD DANCE: 7 p.m. Cover $7. Children 13 and under free. Music by Long Point String Band. Caller Charleston Callers co-op. Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington St. W. Call 304-729-4382.

Film

“LIL PEEP: EVERYBODY’S EVERYTHING”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Portrait of artist who attempted to be all things to all people. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

“IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE”: 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

Funerals Today

Brown, Mary Magdaline - Noon, Mount Olivet Missionary Baptist Church.

Carrere, Mack - 2:30 p.m, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Cochran, Alex - 10:30 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Cudd, Jessica - 11 a.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Dib, Marwan - 11 a.m., Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart

Hager, Virginia - 11 a.m., Elizabeth Memorial United Church, Charleston.

Hughes, Mary - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, St. Albans.

Javins, Glada - 4 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Jones, Zeldia - 11 a.m., Ellyson Mortuary, Inc., Glenville.

Marshall, Adam - 2 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Rollyson, Jimmie - 1 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Scarbro, Berkley - Noon, Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Shamblin, Eugene - 2 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood

Sharp, Jessica - 1 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.

Spaulding, Kevin - 11 a.m., Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston.

Wagoner, Jeremy - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Young, Winifred - 1 p.m., Church of Christ in Christian Union, Hartford.