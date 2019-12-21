Things to do Dec. 21, 2019

Music
ROANE COUNTY COUNTRY JAMBOREE: 6 p.m. Adults $4. Children under 12 free. With Kenny and Becky and the Country Swingers. COA Bldg, 811 Madison Ave., Spencer.
THE COMPANY STORES CHRISTMAS WITH TROPIDELIC: 7 p.m. Tickets $20 and $25. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.
CONCERTS OF LESSONS AND CAROLS: 7 p.m. Tickets $10. West Virginia Symphony Chorus winter concert. Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St., Charleston.
OPEN MIC: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.
RESTLESS: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Christmas dance and covered dish dinner. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.
“LANDAU AND LARRY: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS”: 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10. Landau Eugene Murphy and Larry Groce. Madison Civic Center, 261 Washington Ave., Madison.
SHAWN BENFIELD: 7:30 p.m. Free. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.
Dance
FOOTMAD DANCE: 7 p.m. Cover $7. Children 13 and under free. Music by Long Point String Band. Caller Charleston Callers co-op. Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington St. W. Call 304-729-4382.
Film
“LIL PEEP: EVERYBODY’S EVERYTHING”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Portrait of artist who attempted to be all things to all people. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
“IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE”: 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.