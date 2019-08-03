Things to do today: Aug. 3, 2019

Music69 BOYZ FOLLOWED BY JAGGED EDGE: 8:15 p.m., Haddad Riverfront Park. Part of Multifest celebration.
INTERNATIONAL BLUES DAY: 11 a.m. Adults $9. Children $7.50. Free for members. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.
THE GABEHARTS WITH RACHEL BURGE: 7 p.m. Adults $7. Children $3. Jerry Run Summer Theater, W.Va. 20, Cleveland, near Holly River State Park. Call 304-493-6574.
OPEN MIC: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.
TWO DOLLARS SHORT: 7 p.m. Cover $6. West Side Jamboree, 211 Tennessee Ave. Call 304-767-0084.
BANDOLEROS: 10 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.
APPALACHAIN STRING BAND FESTIVAL: Gates open at 8 a.m. Camp Washington Carver at Clifftop. Features competitions, concerts and activities. Adults $15, senors and youth are $10. Additional fees for camping. Visit wvculture.org.
Film“SWORD OF TRUST”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. A pawnshop owner and employee team up with a couple trying to sell a sword that maybe proves the south won the Civil War. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
“GHOST FLEET”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. A group of activists risk their lives to find justice and freedom for enslaved fishermen in Indonesia. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Stage“SHREK THE MUSICAL”: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25. Based on the Oscar-winning animated film. Presented by Charleston Light Opera Guild. Charleston Coliseum Little Theater, Call 304-342-9312.
Etc.LEWISBURG LITERARY FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. Free. Carnegie Hall, 105 Church St., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.com.
JOE CHREST MEET AND GREET: 6 p.m. Free. Coal River Coffee Company, 64 Olde Main Plaza, Saint Albans. Call 304-389-0140.
BRAXTON COUNTY FAIR: Admission, $15, children 2 and under are free. Holly Gray Park, Flatwoods. TSMR Mud Racing at noon. The Hobb Sisters perform at 7:30 p.m., followed by Mark Wills at 9 p.m. Concert reserved seating is $10. Fireworks will be held. Visit info@braxtoncountyfairwv.com.