Things to do today: Aug. 4, 2019

MusicMULTIFEST CONCERTS: Free. Haddad Riverfront Park. Zacardi Cortex gospel concert at 4:45 p.m.; 6 p.m., Santa Cruz Band; and 7:15 p.m., Howard Hewett.

SIPPIN ON SUNDAYS: 6 p.m. Free. With Marshall Petty, Dugan Carter, David Lloyd and Mark Price. Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill, 423 Virginia St. W. Call 304-550-4431.

“MOUNTAIN STAGE”: 7 p.m. Advance tickets $20. Day of the show $35. With Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Sue Foley and more. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E. Call 877-987-6487.

Stage“SHREK THE MUSICAL”: 2 p.m. Tickets $25. Based on the Oscar-winning animated film. Presented by Charleston Light Opera Guild. Charleston Coliseum Little Theater, Call 304-342-9312.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, August 4, 2019

Boyles, Garrett - 2 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, Spencer.

Casto, Gregory - 5 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Fletcher, Deidra - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Nitro.

Hilbert, Thomas - 1 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Jones Sr., Ronald - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Litton, Marjorie - 2 p.m., Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Hurricane.

Markham, Kenneth - 3 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Meier, Daniel - 3 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Starcher, Vivian - 1:30 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Walker, Deema - 1 p.m., Hickory Grove Church, Kenna.