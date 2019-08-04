Things to do today: Aug. 4, 2019

MusicMULTIFEST CONCERTS: Free. Haddad Riverfront Park. Zacardi Cortex gospel concert at 4:45 p.m.; 6 p.m., Santa Cruz Band; and 7:15 p.m., Howard Hewett.
SIPPIN ON SUNDAYS: 6 p.m. Free. With Marshall Petty, Dugan Carter, David Lloyd and Mark Price. Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill, 423 Virginia St. W. Call 304-550-4431.
“MOUNTAIN STAGE”: 7 p.m. Advance tickets $20. Day of the show $35. With Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Sue Foley and more. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E. Call 877-987-6487.
Stage“SHREK THE MUSICAL”: 2 p.m. Tickets $25. Based on the Oscar-winning animated film. Presented by Charleston Light Opera Guild. Charleston Coliseum Little Theater, Call 304-342-9312.