Things to do today: Dec. 9, 2019

Music

GREENBRIER VALLEY CHORALE CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 3 p.m. Adults $15. Students $5. Directed by Barbara Lutz. Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 1133 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-2727.

APPALACHIAN CHILDREN’S CHORUS’ “PEACE, JOY & HARMONY”: 4 p.m. Tickets at the door $15. With special guests: The Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus. Charleston Baptist Temple. Call 304-343-1111.

HOLIDAY GALA WITH UNIVERSITY OF CHARLESTON SYMPHONIC WIND ENSEMBLE: 4 p.m. Free. Choir directed by Dr. Joseph Janisch. Wind ensemble conducted by John Christian. Ballroom, third floor of Geary Student Union, University of Charleston. Call 304-357-4903.

OPEN MIC NIGHT AT ST. TIMOTHY’S: 5 p.m. Free. St. Timothys-In-Valley Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. Call 304-562-9325.

Film

“MALEFICENT”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

Stage

“ADVENTURES IN SANTA CLAUS LAND”: 2 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children $10. A young girl embarks on an adventure to seek Santa Claus, having many memorable encounters along the way. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main St., St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.

“MARY”: 2 p.m. Adults $15. Students and seniors $8. Annual CYAC holiday show. Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W. cyacwv.showclick.com.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, December 8, 2019

Board, Dencil - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Booher, Hughes - 3 p.m., Maranatha Fellowship, St. Albans.

Carpenter, Homer - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Collins, Jacob - 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.

Donahue-Moubray, Kathleen - 3 p.m., Haven of Rest Mausoleum, Red House.

Estes, Peggy - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Friel, Ruth - 1 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.

Johnson, Marvin - 1 p.m., High Lawn Mausoleum, Oak Hill.

Linville, Vada - 2 p.m., Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey.

Pettit, Michele - 3:30 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, Spencer.

Prue, Margaret - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Scott, Robert - 3 p.m., Capital High School, Charleston.

Smith, Wanda - 3 p.m., Billy Hunt Cemetery, Kettle Road.

Sneed, Virginia - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.