Things to do today: Dec. 9, 2019

Music
GREENBRIER VALLEY CHORALE CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 3 p.m. Adults $15. Students $5. Directed by Barbara Lutz. Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 1133 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-2727.
APPALACHIAN CHILDREN’S CHORUS’ “PEACE, JOY & HARMONY”: 4 p.m. Tickets at the door $15. With special guests: The Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus. Charleston Baptist Temple. Call 304-343-1111.
HOLIDAY GALA WITH UNIVERSITY OF CHARLESTON SYMPHONIC WIND ENSEMBLE: 4 p.m. Free. Choir directed by Dr. Joseph Janisch. Wind ensemble conducted by John Christian. Ballroom, third floor of Geary Student Union, University of Charleston. Call 304-357-4903.
OPEN MIC NIGHT AT ST. TIMOTHY’S: 5 p.m. Free. St. Timothys-In-Valley Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. Call 304-562-9325.
Film
“MALEFICENT”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
Stage
“ADVENTURES IN SANTA CLAUS LAND”: 2 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children $10. A young girl embarks on an adventure to seek Santa Claus, having many memorable encounters along the way. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main St., St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.
“MARY”: 2 p.m. Adults $15. Students and seniors $8. Annual CYAC holiday show. Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W. cyacwv.showclick.com.