Things to do today: Feb. 9, 2020

Music
MINOR SWING: 2 p.m. Free. Gypsy jazz quartet with Ray Singleton (guitar), Alasha Al-Qudwah (violin), Kevin Arbogast (guitar), and Grant Jacobs (bass). Sunday Jams. Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St. Call 304-343-4646.
OPEN MIC NIGHT AT ST. TIMOTHY’S: 5 p.m. Free. St. Timothys-In-Valley Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. Call 304-562-9325.
“MOUNTAIN STAGE”: 7 p.m. SOLD OUT. Any available tickets placed on sale at Culture Center day of the show, $30. With Keller and the Keels, Fruition and more. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E.
Film
“OSCAR SHORTS”: 2 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Animation. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
“SPIES IN DISGUISE” : 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Animated. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“A NIGHT WITH THE STARS”: 6 p.m. Advance tickets $100. At the door $125. Red carpet watching benefit for Children’s Therapy Clinic. Embassy Suites Hotel, 300 Court St. 304-342-9515 or visit childrenstherapyclinic.com.
WVIFF OSCAR PARTY: 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets. At the door $25. Live music, red carpet coverage, door prizes and more. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.
Etc.
51ST ANNUAL WEST VIRGINIA OUTDOOR SPORTS SHOW: Noon to 5 p.m. Adults $7. Children under 12 free. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Call 304-345-1500.
KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: Noon, Kanawha State Forest. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. Regroup at the KTC Lodge. Hike Hoffman Hollow, 3-4 miles out and back on moderate terrain.