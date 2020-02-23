Things to do today: Feb. 23, 2020

Music

MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. MALE CHORUS: 2 p.m. Free. Sunday Jams. Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St. Call 304-343-4646.

“MOUNTAIN STAGE”: 7 p.m. Advance tickets $20. Day of the show $30. With Railroad Earth, Jake Shimabukuro and more. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E. Visit mountain stage.org.

Art

“THE COLORED MUSEUM”: 2 p.m., Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Tickets: $15 for adults, seniors/children $10. Info: 304-721-8896 or albanartscenter.com.

Film

“OSCAR SHORTS”: 2 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Animation. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

Etc

15TH ANNUAL MODEL TRAIN AND CRAFT SHOW: Admission, $5 and free for children under age 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Arena Event Center, 6400 MacCorkle Ave. S.E., St. Albans. Vendors, displays, clinics and refreshments will be featured.

KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 1:30 p.m., Kanawha State Forest on No. 1 Store Hollow and Pine Ridge trails. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is 4 miles on moderate trails with a steep ascent on No. 1 Store Hollow and tricky footing near the end of Pine Ridge.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, February 23, 2020

Elkins, Velma - 3 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Fisher Jr., James - 2:30 p.m., Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Greathouse, Mary - 2 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Haynes, Lock - 2 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

McConnell, Dennis - 2 p.m., Southern Baptist Church, Summersville.

Perry, Cataline - 1 p.m., Cyclone Missionary Baptist Church, Cyclone.

Shaver, Brenda - 1 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Stanard, James - 1:30 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Tolley, William - 4 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Weaver, Eleanor - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Yeager, John - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.