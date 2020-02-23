Things to do today: Feb. 23, 2020

Music
MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. MALE CHORUS: 2 p.m. Free. Sunday Jams. Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St. Call 304-343-4646.
“MOUNTAIN STAGE”: 7 p.m. Advance tickets $20. Day of the show $30. With Railroad Earth, Jake Shimabukuro and more. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E. Visit mountain stage.org.
Art
“THE COLORED MUSEUM”: 2 p.m., Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Tickets: $15 for adults, seniors/children $10. Info: 304-721-8896 or albanartscenter.com.
Film
“OSCAR SHORTS”: 2 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Animation. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Etc
15TH ANNUAL MODEL TRAIN AND CRAFT SHOW: Admission, $5 and free for children under age 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Arena Event Center, 6400 MacCorkle Ave. S.E., St. Albans. Vendors, displays, clinics and refreshments will be featured.
KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 1:30 p.m., Kanawha State Forest on No. 1 Store Hollow and Pine Ridge trails. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is 4 miles on moderate trails with a steep ascent on No. 1 Store Hollow and tricky footing near the end of Pine Ridge.