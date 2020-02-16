Things to do today: Feb. 16, 2020

Music

ST. MARKS STEEL: 2 p.m. Free. Caribbean and spiritual tunes by a diverse group of musicians from St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. Sunday Jams. Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St. Call 304-343-4646.

“MOUNTAIN STAGE”: 7 p.m. SOLD OUT. (Tickets $30, if available at the Culture Center day of the show). With The Steeldrivers, Russell Moore and IIIrd Time Out and more. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E.

Film

“OSCAR SHORTS”: 2 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Animation. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

“SPIES IN DISGUISE”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Animated. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

Etc.

KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 1:30 p.m., Coonskin Park. The hike is an easy out and back on the mostly flat Elk River Trail and around the lake, about 3 miles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, February 16, 2020

Atkins, Linda - 3 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Call, James - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Hankins, Sara - 1 p.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Hensley, Joshua - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Jackson, Jeffrey - 6 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.

Jobe, Joe - 2:30 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, South Charleston.

Johnson, Freda - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Ratcliff, James - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.