Things to do today: Jan. 12, 2020

Music
RHONDA VINCENT AND THE RAGE: 3 p.m. Advance tickets $29. At the door $34. Stuart’s Opera House, 52 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio. Call 740-753-1924.
WEST VIRGINIA YOUTH SYMPHONY: 3 p.m. Adults $10. Children 18 and under free. Winter Concert with music by Bizet, Corelli, Holst and more. University of Charleston, Geary Auditorium, 2300 MacCorkle Ave. SE. Call 304-957-9888.
OPEN MIC: 5 p.m. Free. St. Timothys-In-Valley Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. Call 304-562-9325.
Film
“A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. Mister Rogers film. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
Etc.
HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS: 3 p.m. Tickets, $20. Big Sandy Superstore Arena, One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington. Call 800-745-3000.