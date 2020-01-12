Things to do today: Jan. 12, 2020

Music

RHONDA VINCENT AND THE RAGE: 3 p.m. Advance tickets $29. At the door $34. Stuart’s Opera House, 52 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio. Call 740-753-1924.

WEST VIRGINIA YOUTH SYMPHONY: 3 p.m. Adults $10. Children 18 and under free. Winter Concert with music by Bizet, Corelli, Holst and more. University of Charleston, Geary Auditorium, 2300 MacCorkle Ave. SE. Call 304-957-9888.

OPEN MIC: 5 p.m. Free. St. Timothys-In-Valley Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. Call 304-562-9325.

Film

“A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. Mister Rogers film. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

Etc.

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS: 3 p.m. Tickets, $20. Big Sandy Superstore Arena, One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington. Call 800-745-3000.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, January 12, 2020

Abbott, Regina - 3 p.m., 1205 Quarrier St., Charleston.

Acton, Judith - 4 p.m., Elk River Church of the Nazarene.

Clark, Clint - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Hall, Ronald - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

LaRocco, Nick - 2 p.m., Dun Glen Picnic Shelter, Thurmond.

Luikart, Ralph - 2 p.m., Luikart - Maden Cemetery, Red House.

Patterson, Roy - 2 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Pauley, Geary - 2 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview.

Shearer, Junior - 2 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.