Things to do today: Jan. 26, 2020

Film
“FROZEN II”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. Animated. LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
WEST VIRGINIA JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL: Free. Coffee and cheesecake, 1 p.m. “Fiddler — Miracle of Miracles,” 2 p.m. “Hate Among Us,” 3:45 p.m. Park Place Stadium Cinemas, 600 Washington St. E.
Stage
“THE SOUND OF MUSIC”: 2 p.m. Tickets $25 and $30. Presented by Charleston Light Opera Guild. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.
COMEDY SHOWCASE: 7 p.m. Free. With Lori Graves, BT Thompson, Steven Sneed and Andy Frampton. The Blue Parrot, 14 Capitol St. Call 304-342-2583.
Etc.
33RD ANNUAL WV HUNTING & FISHING SHOW: 9 a.m. To 5 p.m. Adults $9. Children 6 to 12 $1. Children under 6 free. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Call 304-345-1500.
FROZEN PARTY AT ROCK CITY: 2 p.m. Child’s ticket $30. Meet and greet with film characters, pizza, desserts and more. Rock City Cake Company, 205 Capitol St. Call 681-265-9154.
WWI SMITHSONIAN INSTITUTION EXHIBIT AND MOVIE: 2 p.m. Free. Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St. Call 304-343-4646.
KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 1:30 p.m. at Meadowood Park near Tornado. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. Every trail in the park comes to a total of 4 loops at approx. 3.5 miles. Opt in or out of any loop you wish. All are mostly level with elevation changes of less than 30 feet.