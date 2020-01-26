Things to do today: Jan. 26, 2020

Film

“FROZEN II”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. Animated. LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

WEST VIRGINIA JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL: Free. Coffee and cheesecake, 1 p.m. “Fiddler — Miracle of Miracles,” 2 p.m. “Hate Among Us,” 3:45 p.m. Park Place Stadium Cinemas, 600 Washington St. E.

Stage

“THE SOUND OF MUSIC”: 2 p.m. Tickets $25 and $30. Presented by Charleston Light Opera Guild. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.

COMEDY SHOWCASE: 7 p.m. Free. With Lori Graves, BT Thompson, Steven Sneed and Andy Frampton. The Blue Parrot, 14 Capitol St. Call 304-342-2583.

Etc.

33RD ANNUAL WV HUNTING & FISHING SHOW: 9 a.m. To 5 p.m. Adults $9. Children 6 to 12 $1. Children under 6 free. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Call 304-345-1500.

FROZEN PARTY AT ROCK CITY: 2 p.m. Child’s ticket $30. Meet and greet with film characters, pizza, desserts and more. Rock City Cake Company, 205 Capitol St. Call 681-265-9154.

WWI SMITHSONIAN INSTITUTION EXHIBIT AND MOVIE: 2 p.m. Free. Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St. Call 304-343-4646.

KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 1:30 p.m. at Meadowood Park near Tornado. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. Every trail in the park comes to a total of 4 loops at approx. 3.5 miles. Opt in or out of any loop you wish. All are mostly level with elevation changes of less than 30 feet.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, January 26, 2020

Barker, Betty - 2:30 p.m., Lisa Curry Building, Chesapeake.

Brammer, Cebert - 6 p.m., Tornado Apostolic Church, Tornado.

Bright II, William - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Carnes Sr., Homer - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Coombs, Robert - 2 p.m., Greene - Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Craigo, Cecelia - 2 p.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Escue, John - 4 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Floren, Barbara - 3 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Jones, Ruth - 2:30 p.m., Pence Springs Community Church.

Legg, Edwin - 2 p.m., Tipton United Methodist Church.

Nagy III, Alex - 3 p.m., Berry Hills Country Club, Charleston.

Truman, Jack - 3 p.m., North Charleston Baptist Church, Charleston.

Wilson, Larry - 2 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Workman, Susan - 2:30 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.