You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Things to do today: July 14, 2019

Music

OPEN MIC NIGHT: 5 p.m. Free. St. Timothys-In-Valley Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. Call 304-562-9325.

SIPPIN ON SUNDAYS: 6 p.m. Free. With Marshall Petty, Dugan Carter, David Lloyd and Mark Price. Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill, 423 Virginia St. W. Call 304-550-4431.

Theater

AUDITIONS: “MATILDA THE MUSICAL”: 2 p.m. Parts are available for actors age 8 and up. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main St., St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.

“WILLIE WONKA, JR.”: 2 p.m. Adults $15. Students and seniors $10. Presented by Kanawha Players and BlackRoot Theatre. BlackRoot Theatre, 2700 E. Dupont Ave. #3 C, Belle.

“HATFIELDS & MCCOYS”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $19.95. Children $9.95. Outdoor drama. Theatre West Virginia, Cliffside Amphitheatre, Grandview Park, 4700 Grandview Road, Beaver. Call 304-256-6800.

TAS PRESENTS “DEADLY DIVIDE — THE HATFIELD MCCOY STORY”: 8:30 p.m. Liz Spurlock Amphitheater, Chief Logan State Park, 376 Little Buffalo Creek Road, Logan. Call 304-752-0253.

Fairs

PUTNAM COUNTY FAIR: Eleanor Park. Features carnival rides, horse shows and tractor pulls. Dale Harper & the Highlanders perform. Tickets are $10 at the gate or by visiting putnamcountyfairwv.com.

Etc

CHARCON GAMING CONVENTION: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Clay Center. Info: charcon.org.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, July 14, 2019

Arthur, James - 2 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Johns, Robert - 3 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Johnson, Dixie - 2 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Stover, Kyle - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

York, James - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.