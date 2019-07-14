Things to do today: July 14, 2019

Music
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 5 p.m. Free. St. Timothys-In-Valley Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. Call 304-562-9325.
SIPPIN ON SUNDAYS: 6 p.m. Free. With Marshall Petty, Dugan Carter, David Lloyd and Mark Price. Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill, 423 Virginia St. W. Call 304-550-4431.
Theater
AUDITIONS: “MATILDA THE MUSICAL”: 2 p.m. Parts are available for actors age 8 and up. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main St., St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.
“WILLIE WONKA, JR.”: 2 p.m. Adults $15. Students and seniors $10. Presented by Kanawha Players and BlackRoot Theatre. BlackRoot Theatre, 2700 E. Dupont Ave. #3 C, Belle.
“HATFIELDS & MCCOYS”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $19.95. Children $9.95. Outdoor drama. Theatre West Virginia, Cliffside Amphitheatre, Grandview Park, 4700 Grandview Road, Beaver. Call 304-256-6800.
TAS PRESENTS “DEADLY DIVIDE — THE HATFIELD MCCOY STORY”: 8:30 p.m. Liz Spurlock Amphitheater, Chief Logan State Park, 376 Little Buffalo Creek Road, Logan. Call 304-752-0253.
Fairs
PUTNAM COUNTY FAIR: Eleanor Park. Features carnival rides, horse shows and tractor pulls. Dale Harper & the Highlanders perform. Tickets are $10 at the gate or by visiting putnamcountyfairwv.com.
Etc
CHARCON GAMING CONVENTION: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Clay Center. Info: charcon.org.