Things to do today: July 20, 2019

Music

KENNY AND BECKY AND THE COUNTRY SWINGERS: 6 p.m. Adults $4. Children under 12 free. Roane County Country Jamboree, COA Bldg. 811 Madison Ave., Spencer. Call 304-927-1997.

BANDOLEROS: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.

BLUE STEEL: 7 p.m. Adults $5. Children $3. Jerry Run Summer Theater, W.Va. 20, Cleveland, near Holly River State Park. Call 304-493-6574.

DIXIE HIGHWAY: 7 p.m. Cover $6. West Side Jamboree, 211 Tennessee Ave. Call 304-767-0084.

PIANOKE: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.

STEVE HIMES AND PHIL WASHINGTON: 7 p.m. Free. Olive Tree Cafe, 333 Second Ave. SW. South Charleston. Call 681-265-9158.

GROOVE DEVILLE BAND: 9 p.m. VFW Post 9738, 227 Main St., Huntington.

Film

“2019 SUNDANCE SHORTS TOUR”: 5 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

“FRAMING JOHN DELOREAN”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.

Stage

“NUNSENSE”: 2:30 p.m. Adults $30. Seniors $27. Students and children $20. Musical comedy about a group of nuns who band together to put on a show after tragedy. Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-3838.

“PARADISE PARK THE MUSICAL”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $19.95. Children $9.95. Outdoor drama. Theatre West Virginia, Cliffside Amphitheatre, Grandview Park, 4700 Grandview Road, Beaver. Call 304-256-6800.

“MACBETH”: 8 p.m. Tickets $10. Alban Arts Center production of William Shakespeare play. St. Albans City Park, 1 Park Drive, Saint Albans. Call 304-721-8896 or visit www.albanartscenter.com.

TAS PRESENTS “DEADLY DIVIDE — THE HATFIELD MCCOY STORY”: 8:30 p.m. Liz Spurlock Amphitheater, Chief Logan State Park, 376 Little Buffalo Creek Road, Logan. Call 304-752-0253.

Etc.

FRANCESCA BELL WTH ACE BOGGESS: 6 p.m. Free. Poetry reading with former poetry editor for the literary journal River Styx and local poet Ace Boggess. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.

Funerals Today

Funeral for Saturday, July 20, 2019

Adkins, Dessie - Noon, Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Boswell, Martha - 11 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Byers, John - 11 a.m., Ferguson Memorial Baptist Church, Dunbar. 

Duernberger, John - 2 p.m., Mt. Juliet United Methodist Church, Belle.

Holt, Christine - 11 a.m., Grace FWB Church Ely, McCorkle.

Honeycutt, Naomi - 1 p.m., New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Horrocks, Mary - 2 p.m., Fayetteville Baptist Church. 

Hunt, C. Kathleen - 10 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Kinder, Thomas - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Knuckles, Russell-1 p.m., Bream Presbyterian Church, Charleston.

Mullens, Mary - 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Charleston.

Persinger, Franklin - Noon, Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Procopio, Lisa - 1 p.m., Verdunville Church of God, Verdunville. 

Smithson, Carol - 11 a.m., Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church, Tornado.

Stevens, Carolyn - 2 p.m., Saint George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.

Triplett, William - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.  