Things to do today: July 21, 2019

Music
MAKENNA HOPE AND CANNON SODARO BAND: 2 p.m. Free. West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, Charleston Town Center.
SIPPIN ON SUNDAYS: 6 p.m. Free. With Marshall Petty, Dugan Carter, David Lloyd and Mark Price. Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill, 423 Virginia St. W. Call 304-550-4431.
Stage
“PARADISE PARK THE MUSICAL”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $19.95. Children $9.95. Outdoor drama. Theatre West Virginia, Cliffside Amphitheatre, Grandview Park, 4700 Grandview Road, Beaver. Call 304-256-6800.
TAS PRESENTS “DEADLY DIVIDE — THE HATFIELD MCCOY STORY”: 8:30 p.m. Liz Spurlock Amphitheater, Chief Logan State Park, 376 Little Buffalo Creek Road, Logan. Call 304-752-0253.
Etc
KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 1:30 p.m., Kanawha State Forest’s White Hollow Trail and Castle Rock. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is a steep descent on some rocky tread. It is 3-plus miles with spur hike to Castle Rock.