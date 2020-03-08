Things to do today: March 8, 2020

Music
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. MALE CHORUS: 2 p.m. Free. All-female group performing Appalachian Celtic music. Sunday Jams. Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St. Call 304-343-4646.
OPEN MIC: 5 p.m. Free. St. Timothys-In-Valley Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. Call 304-562-9325.
COUNTRY UNPLUGGED FEATURING JOE DIFFIE, MARK CHESNUTT AND DAVID LEE MURPHY: 7 p.m. Tickets start at $42.50. Clay Center, 1 Clay Square. Call 304-561-3570.
Film
“STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
Theater
DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS “DREAM BIG”: 1 and 5 p.m. Tickets start at $12. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive. Call 800-745-3000.
“FOLLIES”: 2 p.m. Tickets $15. Sondheim musical presented by Alchemy Theatre. Janice Chandler Auditorium, 729 9th Ave. No. 83. Huntington. Visit alchemytheatretroupe.org.
Etc
KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 1:30 p.m. in Kanawha State Forest. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. Hike Polly Trail to Bob Ward Way, then down the trail behind the stables. The 3.5 mile hike is considered moderate. Regroup at Polly Hollow.