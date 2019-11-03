Things to do today: Nov. 3, 2019

Music
MOUNTAIN STAGE: 7 p.m. Advance tickets $20. Day of the show $30. With Chely Wright, Andrew Combs, Michaela Anne and more. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E. Visit mountainstage.org.
THOMPSON SQUARE: 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets start at $55 and $75. Tickets $60 and $80 at the door. Stuart’s Opera House, 52 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio.
“BRIAN BANKS”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
Etc.
KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 12:30 p.m., on New River Gorge’s Southside Trail. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is on an easy riverside trail along an abandoned rail line. Out and back is up to 5 miles.