Things to do today: Nov. 10, 2019

Music
THE GREAT DYING WITH MATT DEAL & BILL FRALEY: 2:30 p.m. Free. Weathered Ground Brewery, 2027 Flat Top Rd, Ghent. Call 304-716-6230.
HENNING VAUTH: 4 p.m. Donations accepted. Pianist and professor at Marshall University. St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1105 Quarrier St.
OPEN MIC: 5 p.m. Free. St. Timothys-In-Valley Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. Call 304-562-9325.
Film
“BRIAN BANKS”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
Stage
“OKLAHOMA!”: 2 p.m. Tickets $25 and $35. Charleston Light Opera Guild 70th Anniversary production. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Theater, 200 Civic Center Drive. Call 304-343-2287.