Things to do today: Oct. 13, 2019

Music
OPEN MIC: 5 p.m. Free. St. Timothys-In-Valley Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. Call 304-562-9325.
BIG DADDY WEAVE “ALIVE TOUR”: 7 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95. Bible Center Church, 100 Bible Center Dr. Call 304-346-0431.
Film
“THE LION KING”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
Stage
AUDITIONS FOR “MARY”: 2 p.m. Free. Auditions for Contemporary Youth Arts Company’s annual production. Showdates are Nov. 29 and 30. Dec. 1, 5, 6, 7 and 8. Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W.
“MAMIE”: 2 p.m. Adults $12. Children $8. Presented by The Aracoma Story. The Coalfield Jamboree, 308 Main St., Logan. Call 304-752-0253.
“HISTORY COMES ALIVE!”: Friends of Spring Hill Cemetery will celebrate 150 years by featuring re-enactors of some of Charleston’s founders, sharing their stories. For information, visit festivallcharleston.com.
Etc.
TSUBASACON: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets $20. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Dr.
HARVEST ART FAIR: 11 a.m., at the Virginian, 814 Virginia St. Paired with the downtown Brunch Walk.
CARRIAGE TRAIL LEAF WALK: 1 to 4 p.m., Carriage Trail, from the bottom of the hill to the law offices of Farmer, Cline and Campbell. With art, music and dance. For information, visit festivallcharleston.com.
KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 12:30 p.m. on Beech Fork State Park’s Lost Trail. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is a 3.5 miles trail with some steep inclines.