Things to do today: Oct. 13, 2019

Music

OPEN MIC: 5 p.m. Free. St. Timothys-In-Valley Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. Call 304-562-9325.

BIG DADDY WEAVE “ALIVE TOUR”: 7 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95. Bible Center Church, 100 Bible Center Dr. Call 304-346-0431.

Film

“THE LION KING”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

Stage

AUDITIONS FOR “MARY”: 2 p.m. Free. Auditions for Contemporary Youth Arts Company’s annual production. Showdates are Nov. 29 and 30. Dec. 1, 5, 6, 7 and 8. Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. W.

“MAMIE”: 2 p.m. Adults $12. Children $8. Presented by The Aracoma Story. The Coalfield Jamboree, 308 Main St., Logan. Call 304-752-0253.

“HISTORY COMES ALIVE!”: Friends of Spring Hill Cemetery will celebrate 150 years by featuring re-enactors of some of Charleston’s founders, sharing their stories. For information, visit festivallcharleston.com.

Etc.

TSUBASACON: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets $20. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Dr.

HARVEST ART FAIR: 11 a.m., at the Virginian, 814 Virginia St. Paired with the downtown Brunch Walk.

CARRIAGE TRAIL LEAF WALK: 1 to 4 p.m., Carriage Trail, from the bottom of the hill to the law offices of Farmer, Cline and Campbell. With art, music and dance. For information, visit festivallcharleston.com.

KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 12:30 p.m. on Beech Fork State Park’s Lost Trail. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is a 3.5 miles trail with some steep inclines.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, October 13, 2019

Adams, Tammy - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Averson, Louie - 2 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Durst, Betty - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Elkins, Norwood - 2 p.m., Spencer Chapel, Hewett.

Farley, Richard - 2 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Hatten, Joseph - 1 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Light, David - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Samples, Romie - 2 p.m., The Family Cemetery, Procious.

Williamson, Hi - 11 a.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.